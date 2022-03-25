3 Zodiac Signs Who Want An Open Relationship During The Moon Sextile Jupiter Starting March 26, 2022

Some people love the idea of love and they find no problem being in an open partnership situation.

Ah yes, Moon sextile Jupiter, where the broadminded thinking covers all bases, including the romantic ones.

During this astrology transit, we will grapple with the idea of perhaps opening up our love relationship to the idea of adding in a new partner.

This could be very successful with the right kind of communication and sensitivity, but both parties must agree.

Some couples are made for this; they like the idea, and even if it's done to 'spice things up,' it's still a tough subject to bring up...especially if there's doubt or hesitancy.

For couples who want to stay together, yet want to explore intimate relations with others, there has to be trust and an apparent proposal: Are we doing this, or not?

There are those for whom an open relationship is an absolute no, and at that point, we should hope that both parties are on track for that.

However, an open relationship seems ideal, as long as everything is discussed upfront and there are no surprises for the future.

Moon sextile Jupiter broadens the mind and has the power to let couples feel comfortable with their relationship choices.

For these 3 zodiac signs, an open relationship is on the horizon.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Ordinarily, this is not your kind of thing, this open relationship idea. However, you've started to feel like an old fuddy-duddy with strict monogamous beliefs.

Because of Moon sextile Jupiter, you think you might be ready to at least try it out.

If you and your partner are both on the same page; and have no intentions of breaking any of the rules you set up, you might even like the experience.

You're not sure you want to do this forever, but you may not be feeling sexual forever either, so you might as well grab what you can while you're still in good enough shape, right? It's an interest for you, so why not try it out?

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There is one reason alone for you to want an open relationship, and that is because you want more sex and more variety. It's that simple, and because you happen to be with a person who wants the same, the feeling is, "Let's go for it."

You feel like this life is too short to tie yourself down to only one person. Even though you love your primary partner, you also know in your heart that this will end up benefiting the relationship for years to come.

The main thing is that you do not want to feel jealousy, as you believe this is a weakness that brings you down and makes you feel terrible and insecure.

So, suppose both you and your partner agree to an open relationship. In that case, you bypass the reason for jealousy because everything is out in the open. No lies, no deceit.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The last thing you want in the world is an open relationship. Still, with your partner selling the idea to you as if it's the best thing since sliced bread, you're willing to give in. Moon sextile Jupiter tweaks something in you that lets you think it might not be the worst idea in the world.

After all, you can see yourself having fun in this kind of open relationship, even though you've dreaded it for what feels like forever. You DO feel secure in your partner's love, and you don't feel threatened by them glancing at others with lust.

In fact, sometimes you even join in on the fun. So, if you and your partner can sit around drooling over the same people, and you both agree that it could be fun to open the relationship up, then why not explore the option?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.