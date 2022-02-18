Your daily horoscope for February 19, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

The Moon is officially in the zodiac sign of Libra from Saturday through Sunday, which makes it a weekend where our relationships move to the forefront of our lives.

But, when we experience a lunar transit in the sign of the Scales balancing our relationships and personal life also becomes a top priority.

So, even if you love embracing your social butterfly side, be sure to schedule downtime to restore your energy.

Be mindful of doing too much for others in an attempt to win their approval. As much as possible, be yourself and maintain strong emotional boundaries.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the sociable zodiac sign of Libra and you may feel most at ease around your friends.

The Moon works sweetly with Mercury in your friendship sector and the energy is wonderful for late-night chats, lots of fun and playful text messages and simply having fun with people who 'get' you and don't necessarily need life to be complicated, which is great for this weekend.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra, and it speaks to Mercury in your career and social status sector all day.

This is a great time for working on projects involving project management or even starting to outline a new presentation you need to do later this month. It's also a great time for revising your resume and cover letter if you're job hunting.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's Moon in Libra is a wonderful time for creative and playful pursuits, and this may be a great time to start exploring activities that are soulful and relaxing.

From doing some yoga or going for a long walk where you can reconnect with nature and think about life for a while. having these two planets in air signs can instill a sense of wonder and optimism about the future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When the Moon is in your sector of home and family your protective side comes out and you are interested in doing things that improve the well-being and safety of your loved ones. The Moon will speak to Mercury in Aquarius today which activates your house of shares resources, wills, and secrets.

This is a good time to revise and update any medical or insurance-related forms or to review important financial documents so that in the event of a family crisis, things are planned and in order.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Words flow easily for you, and if you're a writer, the Moon in Libra speaking with Mercury today makes this is a great time for penning the perfect poem.

If you have fallen behind on your emails, catch up and take your time to write responses. Revise a project, or redo something creative and crafty such as brochures, a website, or something that you want to share with a significant other.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may be receiving some sort of payment in the mail soon, perhaps for services that you performed at work or for a project recently.

There may be some income opportunities for you coming up on the horizon as well, as the Moon speaks to Mercury in your sector of daily duties all day.

If you've been hoping to drum up some work from existing clients or have a skill you'd like to promote, today's a great day to do that and get results.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in your sign and you get a boost of romantic energy from Mercury in your sector of play and creativity.

Have a crafting project you'd love to get started or an art show you'd like to see? This is the perfect time to grab a friend and go out and enjoy an evening out on the town.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in your hidden enemies sector and when she speaks to Mercury in your sector of family, you may have the unfortunate realization that not everyone is on the same page at home.

You might have to put a bit more effort into resolving interpersonal conflict among relatives. However, remaining calm and impartial can go a long way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon in your friendship sector gets a boost of energy from Mercury who encourages you to be open and receptive to ideas.

This can be a great time to share and bounce ideas back-and-forth with a friend or to hear someone's point of view about some things that are going on in your life, to receive feedback and advice that you need to hear.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury spends the day in your sector of money making this a great time for signing a new contract or accepting a job offer.

The Moon in your sector of career and social status may have you feeling optimistic about the amount of work you can perform, and if you're working today, you may find that you enjoy what you're doing more than usual and get a strong sense of pride and pleasure from a job well done.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's a great day to detach from social media and to take a break from being online if you can.

With the Moon and Mercury activating your spirituality and desire to learn, it's a wonderful time to get lost in a podcast or to pick up a book on a topic that feeds your soul as much as your mind.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There can be something disclosed this week, and today you may realize that all the facts have not been provided to you about a particular project or subject.

With the Moon speaking to Mercury in your sector of hidden things, there can be a strong inclination that you have about what or who may have more details to give, and a phone call can come through or a text to prove your intuition is correct.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.