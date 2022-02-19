Your daily horoscope for February 20, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

We are at the start of Pisces season, which will end on March 19.

On Sunday, the Moon completes its time in the zodiac sign of Libra.

Best things to do when the Moon is in Libra include:

— hanging out with friends

— have a date night and spend a romantic evening with your partner

— attending or scheduling a wedding

— writing legal documents pertaining to marriage, or completing a premarriage class in preparation for taking your nuptials.

Celebrities born on February 20:

American singers and songwriters, Rihanna and Kurt Cobain

American model, Cindy Crawford

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon continues to transit your sector of commitment and partnerships. The Moon squares Saturn, which implies delays to your plans.

So, dear Aries, patience is needed. You may feel like you have to decide between your wants and needs and that of others, and today, self-sacrifice and delayed gratification may be burdens you'll need to bear.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon continues to transit your sector of daily duties and health and she's at odds with both Mars and Venus in your sector of higher learning. You may find yourself caught up in the mundane tasks of life, and it can be slightly boring for you.

The best thing to do is throw in a podcast on a subject you enjoy or want to learn more about. If you had planned to go to some sort of a class that's religious in nature, but can't attend in person, try to catch the service online as a compromise.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon continues to transit your sector of creativity and pleasure, and Saturn is involved, so today, you may feel a bit more like an optimist with a twist of pragmatism. This is a great day for planning a DIY project for your home.

If you have been hoping to make some esthetic improvements to your house, but need to remain on a budget, today's a great time to search for bargains or to see if there are some offers that you can take advantage of.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon continues to transit your sector of home and the family, and there can be some obstacles you have to contend with due to a square to Mars and Venus in your relationship sector. You may want to try and work with what you have and see the opportunity in the challenge.

Love and passion projects become a lot of fun when you are able to work through them with a little bit of humor and a positive, hopeful outlook. Remember that tough times do not last forever and this too shall pass in the next few days.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon continues to transit your sector of technology and conversations, and you may be able to assert yourself in a situation where you felt that you lacked the power or authority to do so.

Saturn will be partnering nicely with the Moon to provide you with supportive relationships today. You might be able to get some great ideas on how to position your argument or find a loop hole in a situation through the help of a friend.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon continues to transit your sector of money and personal property.

The Moon will square Pluto, the planet of change and this can cause you to feel slightly more territorial and resistant to change, especially if you're in the process of selling an item or having to emotionally detach so you can change a role in your life.

It can be so hard to say goodbye to something or someone you once cherished and loved but have outgrown. You can work through these feelings, Virgo, and it may require a bit of patience on your part.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon continues to transit your sector of identity and personal development, and with several planets involved it can feel like you need to venture a journey all on your own.

The Moon gets less support from Venus today in your sector of family, and it may be wise to expect hostility since Mars is also at odds with the Moon today.

However, Saturn in your sector of playfulness and creativity is a signal that you can think outside of the box and find a solution that works for you. You might even enjoy having less input from others as it means more autonomy for your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon continues to transit your sector of hidden enemies and karma, and while you may be willing to talk things through, boundary setting and cutting ties is likely necessary.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Saturn's in harmony with the Moon so what you need to do may feel a level of support despite the difficulty it can be for you right now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon continues to transit your sector of friendships and networking, but it may not be a good time to invest your money and your effort into too many activities while Mars, Venus, and Pluto are at odds with the Moon.

Saturn in harmony with the Moon may be better to plan your elevator pitch or work on social media posts, blogs, or communication that you need to have ready for upcoming meetings this week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon continues to transit your sector of career and social status, and the timing could feel inopportune while Mars and Venus are at odds with her energy. You may want to invest your time and effort into something personal instead of work-related instead.

Perhaps do something fun that you enjoy or entertain yourself with projects where you can learn and feel like you grew an area of your life that's been neglected this week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon continues to transit your sector of higher learning and education, and you have become much more mature over this year.

With Saturn in your sign today, you may have a stronger sense of what want out of life. Today is a great day for planning your 6-month, 1-year, and 5-year plans and start thinking long-term for your future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon continues to transit your sector of shared resources and secrets, and with Saturn in your sector of enemies, it's time to consider what you would like to share and what you do not want others to know.

Some situations do not require a lot of transparency, Pisces, and just because you feel like it may be better to catch someone up on your history, it's not always the smarter thing to do, especially if you don't know one another for a long time. Perhaps it's better to pause and wait.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.