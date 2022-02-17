Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For February 18, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Friday, February 18, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Moon in Libra brings attention to the Empress tarot card. The Empress is about owning our emotions and venturing into the feminine spirit that we all possess to some degree.

We are less in our thoughts and more in our hearts, which is a great thing to do when the day's numerology is an 8. 8 is about taking our life's lessons and learning from them in a way that brings us a form of wealth and prosperity.

So, listen to your heart. What have you been through that you thought could break you, then ask yourself if there is something profitable you can do with that information — blog, coach others for money.

You can use your knowledge to assist others and create a business that fills the need you found the world had when you were lacking but no one was there to help you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, February 18, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sometimes you have to keep your guards up, and when you are in a place that you feel unsure about, it's OK to be reserved.

Pisces season begins today, and this brings attention to your solar house of hidden enemies and karma.

So, the next 30 days it's about learning the harder life lessons that involve who you can trust and who you may not be able to let in your confidence.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When you go out to meet new people, be a better listener and talk less so you can see who you are around, and get to know them.

Pisces season begins today, and this brings attention to your solar house of friendships and networking.

This is a time to explore and gain understanding about others so you can do business better and know how you can be of help.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may not realize that you're on the way to the top of your career, and success could be a surprise that you receive for hard work.

Pisces season begins today, and this brings attention to your solar house of career and social status. You are on a spiritual path, so be sure to listen to your intuition and trust it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Listen to your heart, Cancer. Pisces season begins today, and this brings attention to your solar house of higher learning.

And this is a time to explore your understanding of faith in the unseen by meditation, prayer, and getting closer to God through nature.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Pisces season begins today, and this brings attention to your solar house of shared resources.

This is a wonderful time to believe in miracles and to know that sometimes you can think something isn't available to you, but it is. You just have to be patient, stay diligent, and ask the right questions.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Pisces season begins today, and this brings attention to your solar house of commitments.

Sometimes you won't know what you're getting yourself into until you've already become involved.

You may discover a few surprises about a project that were hidden and have to rework your approach to make things work.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You don't have to do it all, and if you do have much to get done, enlist help. Pisces season begins today, and this brings attention to your solar house of daily duties. So, routine tasks can feel like they have some sort of higher calling attached to them.

The truth is that even the smallest of errands are a form of service to others. You may not always hear thank you, but you are doing great good when you stick to excellence.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Do art, have fun, and get creative. Pisces season begins today, and this brings attention to your solar house of play. It's a great time to let your imagination flow and to see beyond the possibilities.

A wonderful idea could come to you unexpectedly and allow you to see the potential outside of the box.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Pisces season begins today, and this brings attention to your solar house of home and family. This is a wonderful time to foster closeness and unity with family members.

But, realize you may have to address certain problems you didn't realize were there due to lack of communication or individuals keeping things to themselves for too long.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Pisces season begins today, and this brings attention to your solar house of communication.

Pay close attention to body language and the things that people do not say but show through their actions. Social cues will be helpful to you and provide you insight into a relationship that needs a temperature check.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Pisces season begins today, and this brings attention to your solar house of money. This is the time to take stock of what you are doing and why.

Be sure that your intentions are always pure when it comes to spending what you have.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Happy birthday, Pisces.

The Sun enters your sign and begins your solar return. Pisces season brings attention to your solar house of identity. This is a time to review your life and your goals.

Set new ones for yourself and what you find no longer fits in with your ideal life, start to revise, and make important changes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.