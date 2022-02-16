Your daily horoscope for February 17, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius until February 19th.

Famous people born on February 17:

American Singer, Ed Sheeran

American Media Personality, Paris Hilton

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends another day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, and she speaks to Jupiter as if to say, don't add more to your plate than you can carry.

There are things that you need to get done now that demand all of your attention. You may not like the idea of waiting to do what you desire right now, but it's for your own good.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Delaying gratification can feel like a tough choice to make, but there are days when it makes sense.

Jupiter wisely speaks to the Moon in your pleasure sector saying to let a joy you'll love to indulge in go on hold.

You may find it hard to resist, but for now, this is an important choice to make as it keeps other situations in line.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon in Virgo transits your solar house of home and family, and it will feel like a true workday where you are put in a position to make many important decisions.

You may find that your elevated status gives you a strong sense of responsibility and leadership duties that help you to be seen in a positive light by others — perhaps leading to a promotion or at the very least boosts your reputation in the workplace nicely.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Virgo Moon in your sector of communication and contracts encourages you to be practical in all your business dealings. When you are signing or speaking about something be certain to root your words in facts.

If you aren't positive about what you think, check first to give you a chance to provide clear and definitive messaging so that there are fewer miscommunications — at least on your part.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon in your sector of personal property opens the door to attaining objects that make your life easier and also lessen the work you put into tasks and chores.

This is a great day to look at time-saving equipment or to check out hacks that shorten the amount of energy you must put into mundane tasks at home that need to be done daily.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon continues to transit your sign and it speaks to Jupiter in your Pisces. This encourages you to review the condition of your relationships, but not to grow them so quickly.

There is no loss or harm in allowing time to take its course and to pursue love with pragmatism and practicality.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The pragmatic Moon in your sector of enemies speaks to Jupiter in your sector of daily work. The truth is that you may have an 'oh well' moment when it comes to a person you've tried to help but they have become their own (and your) undoing in some way.

It's a good day to play a supportive role, but not to get too far into a matter that is not yours to take on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon will transit through your friendship and networking sector today, and it also speaks to your pleasures and creativity.

It's a good day to invite a friend to collaborate with you on a DIY project, craft idea, or something artful. You may be inspired to paint or to do something that you enjoy but also create a memory with a person whom you love and respect.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Virgo Moon brings attention to your career and social status sector, and it's a signal to be cautious in business dealings, but also to remain consistent in the quality of work you provide. You won't want to deviate too much from the norm.

If you have a creative idea you'd like to introduce, wait a few more days. Practicality is the best path to travel today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon transits your sector of beliefs, and it's the perfect day to get into a routine or some type of meditative, prayerful practice that keeps you grounded and rooted in your faith.

Even if you have been doubtful about things lately or feel as though you don't have time to remain consistent, a small step in formulating a routine will go a long way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Virgo Moon spends one more day in your sector of shared resources and it's a good time to be frugal and pragmatic.

You may want to share something you have generously with others, but now may be a better time to hold tight and wait. You may find that your level of desire to give is not necessary and that something else will come through that is exactly what the situation needed.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon in your sector of commitment brings your relationships into focus, and when the Moon speaks to Jupiter in your sign, you may start to feel at odds with people you love and who love you too.

This could be an inflection point where you are outgrowing partnerships but have to learn how to make it work despite the fact that you feel ready to move on to other things.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.