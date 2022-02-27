Hey, hey, it's easy to have a great week when your Moon is in Aquarius. Add in a little Moon conjunction Venus to the week and you're looking at more than great — you're looking at loving and sweet, as well.

Nice to know this is what many of us have to look forward to.

Moon in Aquarius makes it so that we feel both confident and imaginative; we feel secure in our beliefs, and we are especially satisfied when we apply ourselves to creative endeavors. We work with others very well during this week, and we may even find that our compatibility with others could lead to romance.

This week brings flirtation and a generally happy feeling throughout the days. We're not going to win the lottery this week, but we may just be content with what we do have.

The Moon in Aquarius makes us feel as though we really can accomplish what we set out for, while the Moon conjunction Venus lets us love whatever comes our way.

3 zodiac signs who will have a great week, February 28, 2022 - March 6, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Because you're one of those people who 'mate for life' you'll be extra joyous during this week, as your partner is more than likely going to pop the question.

What that question will be is not necessarily what you think it is, but it will make you very happy and you'll want whatever they have to offer.

For the first time in a long while, you feel hope again, as if you're not only doing well in your personal relationship but in your career as well.

Opportunities that you grabbed a short while ago are starting to pay off this week, and because you'll be practically inundated with offers and interesting prospects, you'll be excited about the future, knowing that you're definitely going somewhere.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The week of February 28 is going to renew your faith in your relationship. You do well during Venus transit, and with the Moon conjunction Venus, you'll notice that you and your mate are getting along better than ever before.

This is because you've crossed the threshold of your relationship and are now ready to take on a greater degree of responsibility within it.

This is the week where your commitment to this person not only grows — it thrives. You can expect very little in the argument department, almost to the point where it's noticeable. It's a week of smooth sailing and easy-going conversation — and it's telling you that this is the life you can have, that it's that easy...all you have to do is accept and honor it.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your week is going to be all about you, in the best ways possible. You may be getting over an illness or a cold, and it will be during this week that you get that feeling of finally getting past it. Your mood will be exceptional, and this will help out with some family issues, as people depend on you and prefer it when you're in a friendly mood.

You have no problem finding time to yourself, and admitting that you need it, as well. You have no problem with anyone this week.

Work runs smoothly and so does your home life. Your romantic partner will admire your calm, and you will admire their admiration of you. It's a win-win when you're you this week, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.