Today our celestial timeline shifts now that the energy portal of 2-22-2022 has closed, for some of us it may seem as though nothing really happened.

But, for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on February 23, 2022, Wednesday provides a boost of confidence for Cancer, Pisces, and Capricorn.

Wednesday invites us all to

— build our lives so that we can feel more inspired to take on substantial changes

— to confront any challenges that may stand in the way.

— focus on what to create next

— Today, think about what the past few months have brought you.

Ask yourself how much your values have shifted and even likely how unrecognizable you might be to yourself.

Today reconnect your desires with your passions so that you can remember what it felt like to feel alive.

Be so tuned into your purpose that you feel high on life, because that is what you need to help you remember why ignoring your feelings never did you any good anyway.

3 zodiac signs who will have a great day on February 23, 2022

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

After a period of feeling stuck in your life, different options should start opening today. It does not mean that everything will be solved, but it does mean that you will start having a greater understanding of what action to now take. This is a return of remembering who you are and what is most important to you.

It may mean other things or even people fall off because of this, especially if they compromise what you need to do for yourself. But as you have learned recently, if it is not making you happy, then it is not worth any amount of self-sacrifice in the process.

As you are moving through the day, try to turn into any desires that you have had for your life but that you talked yourself out of.

These will be crucial for you to honor as you move forward on your path. No matter how much they seem to be out of your comfort zone, or feel impossible to achieve, they matter. There is a shift that has already been occurring in what you place importance on in your life, acknowledging and acting from your true desires are a core part of that.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Yesterday’s energy may have felt a little intense for you, especially as it did occur within your season affecting your sense of self and your perspective about life. Today though you should feel more settled, even if you are trying to figure out this new phase of life that you are finding yourself within.

What would help most is not trying to figure it all out, but simply surrendering to the flow of life. You normally excel at being able to just go with it and see where it takes you so that you should feel better than thinking that you need to produce any swift or rash decisions today.

Because Jupiter is going to be hanging out in your sign for most of the year, this will dramatically change your path. But it does not need to be figured out in one day. Instead, it is more of a process of allowing that will take you to this new place you are traveling to.

One of the most important things that you can do is not give up hope. Hope is something that you need as much as air. It is something that gives you life and helps you to believe in your deepest desires. And this next chapter is all about making even the wildest of them a reality.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today’s energy offers a big opportunity for you to remember what is important. The recent Venus Rx period really had you focus on what was of the most value to you and what you needed to feel most like yourself.

The energy today reinforces that especially Mars in Capricorn meeting up with Neptune in Pisces. This in many ways should feel like a light bulb moment, answering any lingering questions that you have been having. In some cases, it may even serve as the ultimate redirection if you have been trying to suppress your inner needs or dreams.

Being able to accomplish anything step by step is an asset, but if what you desire is different than what you are currently trying to achieve you often try to disregard it as passing or unimportant.

But these parts of yourself are your north star. Even if they disrupt your plans, even if it creates a life differently than the one you thought you would live, and even if it does not gain the approval of others. This is your life which means that it needs to be based on your own truth. Let yourself disrupt a few plans if it means you are going to fall in love with every part of your life.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.