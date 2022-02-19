3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day February 20, 2022

We have a great day ahead on February 20, 2022, and if you're a Cancer, Libra, or Pisces zodiac sign there's refreshing news.

Under the Libra Moon, you are going to be guided to go on a journey of self-discovery, so be available for what truly fills your heart with joy. The journey for change must begin with the realization that life is not how you want it to be.

There are not any huge shifts in astrology today; we still have the cosmic lovers, Venus and Mars, dancing in the background along with a rendezvous between Uranus and Jupiter.

Focus your energy on love, and changing your life to let more happiness into it.

3 zodiac signs who will have a great day on February 20, 2022

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You will especially feel the positive and loving vibes of the day. Even though astrology may bring some rough realizations for some, for you it will just serve as confirmation for what you have already learned and realized. It will allow your acceptance to deepen and to create a space for excitement to return about what comes next for you.

Admitting we are not happy may be the first step to change but looking forward and being able to envision what that means is equally necessary. It is what helps fuel us forward through the difficult parts.

Today will bring a reminder about why going through the mess in between is worth it. Whether it comes as a conversation or a date in the evening, something is coming to show you just why this current path forward is so important.

If there is no option for love in the evening, make sure you plan a night out with friends because you will be in the mood to have some fun and let go a bit.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

With the Moon in your zodiac sign all day, you will be feeling especially connected to your heart. This is something that will be coming in at the perfect time. With a brand-new chapter beginning in your life, there could be some unknown aspects about how to keep writing it and even receiving all the good coming your way.

Checking in with your heart and seeing just how much this new phase in your life feels good will give you the motivation to keep up your momentum.

The moon is especially active today, connecting with four different planets and taking you on a trip from where you were to where you are now.

There may be some triggering earlier in the day where you question just how new this situation really is, but by evening you will be on the other side of it, feeling more relaxed and satisfied that you are finally on the right path.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have been steadily entering a period of greater joy in your life after some deep work on yourself and the relationships. Today’s lunar connection brings heartfelt energy and the patience to work through any lingering challenges.

It is an excellent day to look around and realize how far you have come. When you realize what you are going through is not something that you need to shoulder or even figure out all on your own, you are open to feeling lighter and freer.

But you must acknowledge that you are setting these things down and then make the conscious decision to embrace the joy that truly is available to you. As you move through the day, there should be some moments of release followed by an opportunity to truly create some beautiful memories in the evening. Take all the joy you can get!

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.