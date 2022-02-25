No matter how secure you are within yourself, we all have fears when it comes to love ... and one of our fears is that what we think is the worst to come will happen.

Such is the case for three zodiac signs whose fears about love come true during the Moon in Capricorn.

With our Moon in Capricorn February 25 - 27, 2022, we can expect to find ourselves with mixed emotions when it comes to love. This is a very productive, very ambition-driven transit that really does push us towards business and work.

For those who love this kind of stuff, they'll be in heaven; while others may just reap the Moon in Capricorn vibe in the form of watching someone we love devote themselves completely to work, work, and only work.

This is one of the fears that may come up during this transit; it's either you or work, and it seems your partner chooses work. And why? Because Moon in Capricorn makes it seem like a good thing — a better option. After all, the partner is always there, but the money needs constant upkeep, right?

Moon in Capricorn reveals our fears about love, and our biggest concern is where do we fit into this person's life, and are we important, or are we second in line to work and finance? We shall find out during this transit.

3 zodiac signs whose fears about love come true during the moon in Capricorn, February 25 - 27, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your fears about love are going to be confirmed during Moon in Capricorn, and the results will not please you at all. What you're staring down the barrel of is the idea that you're not your partner's main interest. How did that happen?

You went into this relationship with the idea that if you're to give yourself to another person, the feeling must be mutual, and that their life must be forever dedicated to you, as well.

Moon in Capricorn shows you another side to your partner; they actually enjoy working hard and making money, and while they don't think this should be particularly offensive to you, you can't understand why they want this in their life. Heads up, Aries: this isn't personal, and they aren't choosing work over you. They just like being responsible.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What do you fear? Finding out that all of your suspicions are correct, in terms of love, and the fact that you believe you partnered up with a total loser. Yep, it's loser recognition day, and your fears will be confirmed; you've got yourself a major loser who costs you major losses.

Ain't life grand? So, now that Moon in Capricorn has placed this awful truth in the front line of your vision, what will you do about it?

That's the kicker, right there, Virgo. You may pinpoint your biggest fear in love, but you might also start making excuses for why you don't change things. Perhaps you fear change as much as you fear the truth. You are with a loser, you know it, and it's now up to you to either live with it or leave it.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Moon in Capricorn makes you want your partner to think and act exactly as you do, and it makes you very aware of something that you dread to think about: perhaps this partner of yours has their own mind and wants to do things 'their' way, instead. Ah, that's your fear — lack of control.

You have always felt that you needed to be partners with someone who you can tell what to do, that things would be easier for both of you if you both live according to YOUR rules.

Sounds military, but efficient. What you will come to realize during this transit, is that your partner is really tired of doing it all YOUR way, and wants to finally take control of things. There's your fear, Libra, and it's coming your way.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.