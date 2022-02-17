3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Best Horoscope On Friday, February 18, 2022

Thanks to the Libra Moon on Friday, February 18, 2022, the horoscopes for three zodiac signs should bring plenty of opportunities to relax and socialize.

In fact, Friday will be the best day for Pisces, Capricorn, and Aquarius in the area of self-love the most.

Set clear boundaries on Friday. I's best to avoid saying yes to things that are draining. Instead, reignite your inner fire and do things that fill your heart.

Focus on a balanced life. Celestial lovers Mars and Venus subtly push us towards love, balance, happiness, and through our daily changes.

Enjoy yourself. Part of moving through any long-term process where you create the life you want involves making time to have fun.

Make happiness a priority. Don't become so consumed with the day-to-day activities that you don't find the magic in life.

Leave those big projects or to-do lists for another day and simply enjoy that it's Friday. You're alive, and there's a whole weekend ahead.

The three zodiac signs who have the best horoscopes for Friday, February 18, 2022:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

With your birthday season starting today, you shine, and that's reason enough to celebrate!

Today begins what will be a pivotal month for you.

You sense the magical dance between Venus and Mars and the Moon in an air sign that stirs your emotions. Your heart will feel motivated to go after big dreams and plans. So enjoy a big evening out.

Today kickstarts a month of healing. It's time to leave anything in your life that's holding you back. Then, you can flow freely through whatever arises, so you come out on top — just as you always do.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today serves as a reminder of your self-worth. Even if worthiness in your career or love life hasn't felt like it's come up yet in any self-reflection, it would be beneficial to slow down and see how it connects to your life.

Do you feel you have to work to be worthy? Do you have to earn love or affection? If answered honestly, some of these questions can point the way to some underlying thoughts pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn brings tremendous energy to head into today because the universe is trying to show you that you were born worthy.

Past mistakes do not affect your future because you are worthy of good things simply because you always were. That's the thing with worthiness; even at your worst, you're still worthy. So hold this belief close to your heart. Then, use this understanding to look at the events unfolding in your life.

Abundance and love are coming into your life. Everything you've been doing has been building to how you receive it, so now all you have to do is just that.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You always are searching for the right balance between freedom and being there for others in your life, but it becomes crucial during times of change. Today's mingle of Mars, Venus, and the Moon will help you achieve that in the face of whatever Uranus brings your way. All of the changes that today bring will be positive and even what you've recently been craving. It doesn't mean that you won't get scared as things start to shift and move.

You might need to retreat to your comfort zone. Lucky for you, that comfort zone no longer exists, so there's nowhere to go but forward. You need to experience this to feel as if you can move forward.

While the Moon moves through your sign today, you will get a sudden jolt of heart-connected energy as you allow yourself to feel everything.

Whether you're scared, excited, or both, it's okay to let it all into your life.

For things to become better, you often need to cross over periods of uncertainty or chaos. It doesn't mean that it will always be like that. Things are reconstructing in your life right now, all to lead to bigger and better things. This is a chapter of your life that you've never read before. There are many unknowns, which are all part of the adventure.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.