3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Great Horoscope On Thursday, February 17, 2022

Under the influence of the meet-up of Jupiter and Uranus, you are going to be feeling more excited and free today.

Previously, there has been an anxiousness about these two planets meeting up in your horoscope. Even if you weren't aware of it, you could still sense it.

Now that it has arrived, though, it feels like this planet finally freed you from everything that has been holding you back. It's not about those obstacles but a change in your mindset.

This shift lets you release those attachments to how you thought your life would go.

The great thing is that it's going to be happening effortlessly. It's not something you're going to be struggling through but literally will feel like a breath of fresh air wakes you up.

You'll be coming off the Full Moon in Leo, so there will be a lot of that heartfelt energy around, which will be enhanced by the healing vibe of your Virgo Moon.

Today's energy is all about realizing just how free you are when you stop worrying over what you can't control.

The 3 zodiac signs who will have a great horoscope on Thursday, February 17, 2022

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today's horoscope offers you opportunities to come in from all sides.

The Moon in Virgo focuses on your relationships, while Jupiter in Pisces is all about expansion. As dreamy as you tend to be, you sometimes cut yourself short on what is possible.

This shows up like staying in dead-end jobs or relationships for far longer because you're unsure if you could do better. Instead, you are about to implement changes and dreams.

Of course, this affects your relationships, but you're going to have to be open. It's no fun to know how a story ends before you've finished reading it, and the same goes for your life.

Start believing in the what-ifs because Jupiter and Uranus will bring excitement to your life.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You're entering a fantastic period of growth for you which will keep unraveling next year.

Thursday's horoscope brings you one more important step closer to seeing what the ultimate purpose is for it.

While you are still getting used to the shift of the eclipses moving into Taurus/Scorpio, today Uranus and Venus will light up changes in relationships for you. Whether or not it's about people arriving or leaving, this change is really in your mindset.

You have no problem going deep and exploring that intense relationship. Still, often you get addicted to the intensity instead of stepping back and looking at whether it's healthy or not. Today's energy gives you that opportunity.

It's almost as if strings are no longer attached to things that aren't good for you. This creates a tremendous amount of relief and freedom.

Anything is possible, and you need this detachment to keep progressing on your journey. Just make sure that the suffering isn't something that you're addicted to as well. Only you can choose your healing.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There is joy even within the challenges. You have no problem working for what you want.

With today's horoscope prediction, you're able to break things down and dedicate yourself to smaller steps to make it happen.

Often though, your comfort zone exists within this space.

You get so used to having to work hard for something that it becomes your identity, so you don't know what to do when it flows freely to you. This is the shift that's happening to you today. You're going to be embracing the ease that life has to offer instead of feeling like it's always an uphill climb.

Priorities may shift because of this, but it only allows you more of what feels good in life. There is no point in always working for something if we're not enjoying it. Instead, it's about balance and sometimes taking a step back to see what comes to you.

Relax in the space that you're in. You don't have to fight for everything. It's not about having to make it work. Instead, take the opportunity to see what is truly meant for you by creating the space for it to show up.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.