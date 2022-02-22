The Moon will be in Scorpio on Wednesday, and while this day, February 23, 2022, does not come with a promise of misery or misfortune, it does, however, bring with it the idea of repeated attempts that turn into frustrating failures for three zodiac signs.

The three zodiac signs who will have a rough day are Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius, and it's because we have the Half Moon in Sagittarius taking place in the evening.

Now, we can't help but feel optimistic and brave; we want to set forth and accomplish.

Our intentions are nothing but pure and positive, and because we also have Moon sextile Pluto and Mars sextile Neptune to act as an obstacle course.

It's pretty much about the obstacles on this day. As mentioned, our intentions are on point; we are not looking for trouble on this day, nor will we be acting up or giving off a bad attitude; it's just the opposite. We will try, an obstacle will get in our way, and we will be thrown off course.

Why Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius will have a rough horoscope on February 23, 2022:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are someone who wakes up with brilliant ideas. And while it's been known for you to start something and then let it slide for whatever reasons, today is going to be one of those days for you...but not because you choose to put it aside. You're in one of your technical phases, where you like to tinker and play with mechanical-digital things.

You'll get into something like that today, however, Mars sextile Neptune has other plans in store. Something about what you do is going to trigger a thought in your brain, which will side-track you so much, that you won't be able to concentrate. These thoughts will prevent you from being able to work well, and so you will put aside your brilliant project for another day.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This day is not a total loss for you, as you will press past all forms of obstacles and eventually get to do what you intended to do all along, which is to create. The Half Moon in Sagittarius is prime time for creatives and you'll be massively inspired during this time.

Mars sextile Neptune will work to give you some crazy-awesome ideas, but it's the Moon sextile Pluto transit that may set you back somewhat. How this transit may swing by to mess you up a bit is in how it affects someone close to you. Their bad mood will get in your way. You want only goodness and productivity on this day, yet someone in your life has another thing in mind.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You will experience a mind-expanding day that will not only be inspiring on an artistic level but on a spiritual one, as well. What prevents you from really acting on all of these wonderful inspirations is that you are also highly susceptible to the influence of Mars sextile Pluto, which could potentially toss you into a major funk.

You are someone who really likes to lose themselves in your work, and the thought of delving that deeply really excites you — until, of course, someone intervenes with 'their' opinion, which they offer with the intentions of playing with your head.

You let them inside your mind, and what happens next is not what you set out for on this day.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.