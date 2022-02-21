The next three days are beneficial for three zodiac signs whose passion grows during the Moon in Scorpio, February 21 - 23, 2022.

The Moon will be active and speaking to Venus, the planet of love stirring hearts deeply. Then, she will also chat to Mars which fosters passion and romance. When the Moon connects to Pluto, we have emotional change and awareness taking place. For Taurus, Leo, and Virgo zodiac signs, the astrology forecast gives a green light for improvements, and this is exactly what to expect during the next three days.

It's quite easy to think that our romantic relations can benefit from a transit like Moon in Scorpio, as this cosmic event tends to rev up our passions, as well as sharpen our senses.

For some signs of the Zodiac, this could even mean an entirely new approach to how we share our lives with loved ones. And it can also mean great improvement in our passion and love for another.

There's a lesson in Moon in Scorpio's approach: listen to your heart. Scorpio doesn't have time to mess around — it wants us to be happy, and it also wants us to get to the point quickly.

This means quick decisions will be made by both you and your partner. There's a good chance that the two of you have been deliberating over something for a while now. Today is the day when you put your heads together and come up with a plan.

All in all, the Moon in Scorpio is helpful. If you can keep your mind positive, you can use all the power that this transit has made available to you. Amplify the positive and watch your relationship improve drastically.

3 zodiac signs whose passion grows during the Moon in Scorpio, February 21 - 23, 2022:



Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Moon in Scorpio activates your seventh solar house of commitments, partnerships, and marriage hence why the next three days are optimal for your love life.

Your relationship could use a booster shot, so to speak, and because you're both very up for change and improvement, you'll succeed.

Moon in Scorpio makes you both feel intrepid and daring; you want to try something new, especially because you feel like you want to show your partner that you're made up of so much more than you've already shared with them.

In fact, you feel infinitely more complex than you've let on to being, and you know they feel similarly. Well, it's time to bring out the big guns, Taurus. Show your stuff and make room for whatever they bring to the table as well. Why not spark this relationship up with newness and change? Go for it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon in Scorpio brings attention to your home sector, so this is when you start to lay the foundation for what you want most in life — a family.

Today's the day you decide to put on your happy mask and fake it until you make it. Here's the good part: you make it.

You knew that the only realistic way to get out of your recent funk would be by pretending to be happy, and because Moon in Scorpio is on your side, you work your way to happiness simply by acting the part.

This pleases your partner so much because they can see a change in you; they want you to be happy and even though they've tried to make this happen for you, they also knew that your happiness was realistically up to you alone.

This brings promise and passion back into your relationship. If you can make yourself happy, then what can't you do? The sky's the limit, Leo.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon in Scorpio improves communication, which is key to successful relationships, and this is one of the reasons why your horoscope this week is so good in the love department.

Moon in Scorpio brings out your passionate side, but your passion is for improvement, and you are not afraid to exact that improvement through less-than-kind means. You have problems with your romantic relationship and you know that the only way to solve them is by being brutally honest with your partner.

And so, you do what Virgos do; you judge and berate. Here's the fun part: you've chosen someone who likes to be berated, so while you're trashing them, they're interpreting your trashing as love.

Yes, romance is a twisted thing, isn't it? Does this improve your love life? In its bizarre way, yes it does. As long as you get your point across, things can't help but look a bit better.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.