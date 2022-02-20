3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve During Moon Square Venus Starting February 21, 2022

Venus is in Capricorn, and when this happens, three zodiac signs will see an improvement in their love life. But, what triggers this awareness that love can be better on February 21, 2022 is that Venus, the planet of love, will speak to the Moon before it exits the sign of Libra to enter the depths of soul-seeking Scorpio.

So, on Monday, when Venus in Capricorn works with the Moon tough times may come because a square is formed between these two planets, and this will affect Taurus, Virgo, and Scorpio the most.

During Moon square Venus, many of us will experience the phenomenon of "I think, therefore I am." What's meant by this is that if we want love, we'll have love. If we want trouble, we'll have trouble.

What we intend for during the Moon square Venus is what we'll manifest. However, this transit prefers love over any other topic.

Moon square Venus lets us know that all problems have solutions, especially when it comes to love and romance.

If we have been frustrated by poor results in our love lives, we have the opportunity to overthrow those results by intending to find solutions and acting upon them.

This is a solution-oriented transit that, if applied intelligently, can save a marriage, spare a romance from falling apart — and, it can radically improve upon what we already have.

This is a time of healing and growth. New love grows during the Moon square Venus, and old love improves.

3 zodiac signs whose relationships improve during Moon square Venus on February 21, 2022

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The main reason your relationship is about to improve during

Moon square Venus is because you want it to. This means you've also come to terms with what makes your particular relationship work. It's not always been easy, and you don't naturally assume it ever will be — but you're now willing to see that putting in the effort is a worthwhile thing.

You are confident in your relationship and love your partner very much, and you've got a good idea of how they feel about you too. What's needed from here on in is good communication, honesty, and the nerve to ask for what you want. Moon square Venus is on your side, romantically speaking.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There's a sad but sweet irony coming your way, in terms of your love life and its improvements: you are learning to accept your partner's flaws.

You've sat in judgment over this person's every move, and you've let them know that you judge them and condemn them as well. The Moon square Venus lets you relax a bit on the judging and pushes you towards understanding.

You won't be required to enable your partner's worst traits, but you will give yourself the break from having to feel awful all the time, because of them.

You will accept that your partner is...less than a prize, and in a way, this is a major improvement in your love life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What makes your love life to the next level in terms of love and respect, is what happens to you both when you sit down and hash it all out.

Rather than argue aimlessly, simply because you're used to it, take that energy and merge with the Moon square Venus, so that what you expend goes to a positive cause, such as mending the damage that's been done within the confines of your love life.

If you both wish to go on, then you both have to put in the effort to figure out what went wrong and how to make it work again. The Moon square Venus will give you a big clue: It's worth it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.