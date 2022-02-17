Three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on February 18, 2022, will feel that their horoscopes are tough to manage, but fortunately, the pressure fosters choice and does not last forever.

We have many transits going on today, but the three main aggressors are the Moon, Mars, and Neptune. These planets will experience transits with the potential to bring a rough horoscope for three zodiac signs: Aries, Libra, and Sagittarius.

We are at rough times for many people, and some blame Pluto at critical degrees in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

But, shorter transits involving emotions are symbolized by the Moon trine Mars due to its ability to stir strife.

The Moon opposition Neptune to break down walls and to diminish a person's faith, and finally, Moon trine Pluto because change is not easy, and we humans seem only capable of change when our feelings get hurt or when we are in angry pain no longer willing to stay where we are.

Together, these three transits make for a treacherous journey for both mind and body for Aries, Sagittarius, and Libra horoscopes.

Moon trine Pluto will be there to insist that we see things from the negative point of view, just because.

There will be a distinctively negative tone to everything we do on Friday as if we're just cruisin' for a bruisin' as they say. We want trouble on this Friday as if trouble requires us to stand there like a supervillain, relishing the destruction we've caused.

Moon trine Mars is like the steroid that makes this entire transit-trinity one that is both mighty, and bound for mistakes. But pride cares not for mistakes or rudeness, and 'rudeness' is what's going to make this day go 'round.

Why Aries, Libra, And Sagittarius Will Have A Rough Horoscope On February 18, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When we have Moon trine Mars, an Aries like you cannot resist when an opportunity for rudeness pops up. You have a way about you — an air of superiority; you coyly reject the idea that you're always trying to out-do whomever you come into contact with, yet everyone knows your game.

You have a need to be known as the best, the most intelligent, the most cultured, the most blah, blah, blah and during Moon opposition Neptune, you will believe in your own worst nightmare: nobody cares if you're the best or the worst. This day is rough because you have come to understand that everyone is living in their own world and that your importance plays a very small role in their lives.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The transit that you're particularly keen on is Moon opposition Neptune, and this event will hit you with depression. Generally, you love to indulge in daydreaming and fantasy; it's what keeps you alive and unique. You like your life 'as it is' and you really don't want advice or 'helpful information' from strangers, or even close friends.

You will become somewhat lost in thought during this day, and that lost feeling will make you start to doubt your own mind. What you didn't want to happen is exactly what is happening to you during this rough day: you'll have to confront your own fantasies, and in doing so, you may just end up very down in the dumps.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If there's one thing about you that people don't know, it's that you are as capable of being cold as you are of being warm. You love hard, but if pushed, you can divorce yourself of that love without looking back, and that coldness is what's going to be called upon today. You're working with the Pluto energy and while it actually does you a solid, it also makes you a very chilly person to be around.

You do not want pain, and so you make yourself numb. You can do this, and many people cannot. They wallow in their pain, while you escape it by shutting down emotionally. If you need to shut down on this day, then go for it. Why spend the day in emotional agony?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.