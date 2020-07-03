Why do you have to make things so complicated, Libras?

Why are Libras so hard to get along with? Libras — just like the other zodiac signs, they have traits people love to hate.

Libras are an air sign, and as such, they have moments of instability.

Why are Libras so difficult?

Libra is the zodiac sign of balance and when things aren't in order, they work hard to make it right again.

Not shockingly to me, Libras have their own personality traits that help make up who they are as people in society.

This isn't to say that all people that are Libras are the same, but you can presume that they're going to be similar to one another.

The thing with Libras is that they're often outed as being difficult, and I'm here to explore that with you.

Here's why Libras are so difficult, per astrology:

Libras are so difficult because they're vain people.

The thing with Libras is that they're very into themselves and how they appear to others, which is basically what vain means.

This makes Libras difficult to deal with because if they don't like how they look, they're either going to spend a million and one hours trying to fix their appearance, or they're going to take it out on you.

Libras also care about their worth, so they're going to fake things up to a higher standard than might not actually be there just so that they can feel better about themselves.

Libras are so difficult because they're entitled.

Libras want anything and everything, just because they feel like they deserve it.

Tell a Libra no, and you might as well have opened the doors to hell.

Libras want what they want. They get what they want (some of the time), are told no most likely most of the time.

When a Libra is told no, that's when they become difficult and act like big babies. They don't like it when they can't get their way.

This makes them difficult to be around since sometimes, or most of the time, what they want isn't necessarily what's best for them, and I question if that's something that's understood.

Libras are so difficult because they're not reliable.

Ask a Libra to do something, and there's a high chance that they won't do it.

This makes them difficult to work with since oftentimes, you need to rely on others to get stuff done.

If they're not pulling their weight, not only do you have more work to do but now you're down a person that you can count on.

Libras had one job, and they failed, but in their eyes, I wonder if they realize this.

Libras are so difficult because they're shallow.

To be shallow means to have little depth, so let's get that out of the way before people think that I don't know what it means to be shallow.

This makes Libras difficult since sometimes, there's not much to work with, so it's about the same as having to pull teeth to get something out of them.

This requires more effort and time on your end, so unless you're willing to put in that time and effort, you should stand clear of a Libra.

Libras are so difficult because they're indecisive.

One second, a Libra wants one thing, but the next second, a Libra could want something completely different.

This makes Libras almost impossible to work with because their minds are rarely made up, so it's hard to be on the same page as them.

For example, one second they could want Mexican for dinner, but then the next second, they say that they want Italian, but then they go back and forth between the two.

It's super frustrating, and they might as well have somebody else decide for them since they don't seem capable enough to do that.

Libras are so difficult because they like to gossip.

You can think that your words are safe with a Libra, but there's a high chance that they're going to blurt your business out to the entire world, and you might not even notice it.

Of course, if there's a good Samaritan that informs you of the gossip, then you'll know, but chances are, you're completely oblivious to it all.

The fact that Libras like to gossip makes it difficult to work with them.

They sense that you simply can't trust them, which could put your friendship with them into a slippery slope that you didn't ask to get into.

Libras are so difficult because they're too busy pitying themselves.

Libras tend to only feel bad for one person, and that person is them only.

It's like the world has to revolve all around them at all times, and if it doesn't, then you're in for a wild ride.

Even if there's nothing to pity them for, they'll find something to pity themselves over, and then they'll go down this road of unrequited self-pity.

This makes them difficult to work with since you have to bring them out of their rut that they seem to be way too comfortable in.

Libras probably want you to feel bad for them.

But it's hard to feel bad for somebody that has nothing wrong except for the games that they created for themselves, and then it's time to drop them.

Libras are so difficult because they're diplomatic.

What this means is that Libras tend to deal with things so sensitive that it might come off as cold.

It's almost as if they're tiptoeing around the situation while somehow being impactful with how they approach it.

This makes them difficult to work within the sense that they're purposefully avoiding being straightforward with you, which is probably what you need to get stuff done in a timely manner.

Libras are so difficult because they're scared of confrontation.

Say that you have a situation with someone that's a Libra, and you need to discuss it with them.

The thing is, you can't because that's confronting them about their behaviors, which is something that they're scared of.

This alone makes Libras so difficult to work with because you simply can't have some important conversations with them, which results in problems being unsolved, and causes you to most likely be frustrated.

Not like the truth should hurt, but it's almost as if Libras are hiding from something.

