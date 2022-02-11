Love Horoscope For Saturday, February 12, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 12, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Aries

Aries, remember what love is and how you want your partner to feel. Today, ego and your desire to be right may feel more important to you than your relationship.

However, you can be aware that the potential for anger can blind you from what matters most. Even if you fail to be kind, reverse the direction and bring your relationship back to love.

Taurus

Taurus, a chance encounter with an old flame or meeting someone new for the first time, may occur today. This can provoke all sorts of confusing feelings for you, especially if you did not have closure at the end of your relationship.

This may be a sign that you were ready to heal and forgive what happened in the past. You may feel so much better knowing that what you thought might have been your chance at love was really you missing out on heartache.

Gemini

Gemini, you are learning something valuable about your partner. This is a beautiful time for you to discover what you can do to make them happy.

By listening to what they say and really paying attention, you will communicate your love and care for them on an intense, soulful level.

Cancer

Cancer, you find it hard to make time for love lately, and even though you have it in your mind that one-day things won’t be as hectic, there is an effect to putting off your romantic life for too long.

Try to find a way to make time for your significant other, even if it’s just a few minutes each day, to connect.

Leo

Leo, you are inspired by the one you love to do something meaningful for yourself.

It will be so lovely for you to know that you have someone in your life who sees the good in you and helps you see things about yourself that were always there, but we’re just never part of your awareness.

Virgo

Virgo, you have been in tune with your sexuality more than usual lately.

And this is a beautiful time for you to indulge yourself in new clothing, a perfume that you find irresistible, and a date night where you can dress up for a romantic night out.

Libra

Libra, you are losing sight of what matters most in love, And it’s important to pull back the blinds and realize that relationships are more than just emotions.

They are daily choices that involve how you treat your partner and how you treat yourself. So practice kindness today.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you’ve been arguing with your love passionately only to make up later, and this cycle has become exhausting for you.

It's time to put down your anger and desire for the night and find a way to make peace with your partner and also with yourself.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you are receiving some gift from family rooted in sincere love and generosity. It can feel that you are not even living in reality with how fortunate you are becoming because of someone’s love for you.

It can’t be easy to reject what a person is trying to gift you during times like these. But, the most incredible thing to do is say how much you appreciate their love and give a warm thank you.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you’ve been wanting to love someone who is acting unavailable emotionally, and it’s leaving you in a heartbreaking situation.

It’s up to you to decide if this is the type of love life you want to keep. Even if you’re lonely for a short period, having no one in your life is better than what you are experiencing now.

Aquarius

Aquarius, you are learning how to leave family out of your personal life, and it can be so hard to do, especially if you are close. As a result, you may not realize your relatives' significant influence on your love affair.

Perhaps, to your detriment. So, keep some things to yourself for even a short period, especially if you know it might embarrass your partner.

Pisces

Pisces, a friendship, has been growing closer each day and is blossoming into something with a potential for lasting love.

Whether or not you want to admit you are connecting on a deep level with a good friend, it is wise to acknowledge what you’re feeling in your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.