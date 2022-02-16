Opposing forces rule supreme on Thursday, February 17, 2022, as we get to experience the effects of Moon in Virgo, Moon opposition Jupiter, Jupiter sextile Uranus and Moon trine Venus.

If we analyze this cosmic soup, we may find that it leaves a bitter taste in our mouths — if we are one of the three signs of the zodiac mentioned here, today.

With our main influence being Moon in Virgo, we won't be plowing ahead without overthinking the situation first.

Because we'll be adding in the effects of Moon opposition Jupiter, we will tend to doubt ourselves, which contradicts the boost of confidence that would ordinarily help us, during this time.

We also have Jupiter sextile Uranus, which may have us making mistakes that are 'built to last.'

Jupiter's influence always makes sure we go big or go home, even when we make mistakes. Uranus allows us to think we're doing the right thing when invariably, we're doing to worst thing we can possibly do.

Why Aries, Gemini, and Capricorn have a rough horoscope on February 17, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've been literally chomping at the bit for a few months now, and your patience is not holding; you want to get to the end of this project-issue-relationship-talk now, and you can no longer wait for whatever it is that you're waiting for to begin — and end. Enough is enough in your book, Aries.

You are being prodded by the Moon in Virgo to get results, but results are not 'in' yet, and today, you'll be testing the boundaries to see if you can 'make it happen' when clearly, it's not ready to happen.

You run the risk of blowing it if you do this task too soon, so try to withhold for a few more days. Don't let your impatience ruin a potentially primo situation for the future.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's something very specific that's about to happen to you, on this day, Gemini. You think of yourself a certain way; you've come to trust the person you've become, and being that you haven't been challenged on this, you've gone along on your merry little way without much change. Today brings that change, and along with it comes self-doubt.

This is what happens when Gemini runs into the Moon in Virgo with Jupiter sextile Uranus.

Your vision of yourself will be challenged and changed, and none of it will be asked for.

This may play out as someone telling you that you don't 'look good in that outfit.' It could be as silly and superficial as that, and yet, it will kickstart you into some introspective thinking that could potentially throw you for a loop.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If there's one thing you can trust, it's in your own sense of business and how to achieve success in it. This, of course, has not always put you in the position of 'most likable person around' but it has definitely made you into the VIP of any boardroom you may enter.

You are a natural leader, and you've gotten to the level where you're at now because you've taken some risky and unnerving decisions. You will do that again today, Capricorn, and you will rub a few zodiac signs the wrong way.

You feel strongly about something and you know that the only way to see it through to its success is by doing something radical and risky — and you will do this.

You'll get flack from most people for your choices but in the long run, you'll win the pot of gold.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.