3 Zodiac Signs Whose Family Stir Drama In Their Relationships Starting February 17, 2022

Three zodiac signs whose families create drama in their relationships feel this intense energy starting Thursday, February 17, 2022, and it impacts the well-being and harmony of Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces the most.

It would only seem appropriate that during Jupiter sextile Uranus, we'd run into family problems that impact our relationships.

There's always someone in the family who is less than satisfied with their life, and in expressing this dissatisfaction, they create around them a theatrical experience — one that everyone else in the family wishes they could call in sick for.

Family drama is what will rise to the forefront of everyone's mind, during family situations.

The need to rebel and go against the grain is very apparent during this transit, and whoever wants out, will request it. Be prepared to hear someone in the family spout out rebellion and angst over their supposed situation. Get your tickets now, and don't forget the popcorn — as this show is going to be good.

Jupiter sextile Uranus is what makes people think that what they have isn't good enough. Jupiter sextile Uranus is what makes people do things they shouldn't do just to show themselves that they are both alive, and right.

Families don't fall apart during this time, but the issues that come with family matters do border on performance art.

The zodiac signs whose family stir drama in their relationships during Jupiter sextile Uranus starting Thursday, February 17, 2022:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

With Jupiter sextile Uranus as your motivating force, you are more than likely the one to cause the drama in the family. You thought you could go your own way, do your own thing and actually get away with it, without the nonstop bother of your family's opinion, but you've started to wonder as to why they did leave you alone to 'make it on your own.'

So, while it was you who set up your whole "I'm an independent and capable" story, you are now starting to resent your family for not intervening, for not mouthing off, and for not giving you their opinion.

Sure, you made it on your own anyway, but now you don't understand why no one even attempted to stop you or advise you. Guess you got what you wanted, and now you don't understand how such a thing could happen.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Jupiter sextile Uranus enables you to be as negative as you possibly can, as it expands on your paranoia, and your natural distrust of people, especially family members. If there's anyone here who can walk away from blood family, it's you — and if you are asked for reasons why, you will reveal nothing.

Your family drama is nonstop, and you are at the heart of it. Do you care? No. Do they? No.

That's the problem with your family, Sagittarius. Nobody in your family can admit to the fact that nobody really cares about anyone within this family. Jupiter sextile Uranus makes this fact shine like a beacon in the dark. Seems like you are the only one who can walk away.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

What happens in your family is that if there are even differences of opinion, everyone turns into a defensive basket case of emotions. Everyone in your family is prone to becoming undone, and during Jupiter sextile Uranus, this will be exacerbated.

Basically, you can expect this transit to turn you all into uncommunicative, hyper-sensitive ninnies, and should a stranger dare to walk into your lair, they will become instantly zapped by your family's massive drama lasers.

Your family is a self-contained unit of theatrical ploys and self-pitying statements. It's best to see this transit through to its end, and then get on with your life, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.