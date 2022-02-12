Why Gemini, Leo, And Taurus Have A Rough Horoscope On February 13, 2022

Three zodiac signs will have a rough day on February 13, 2022, and if you're a Gemini, Leo, or Taurus zodiac sign, Sunday's horoscope is nearly impossible to wrap your mind around.

The Full Moon is coming up, and it's starting to speak with Pluto.

Anytime we have an opposition with Pluto, we have a built-in rough day ahead of us, especially when that transit is Moon opposition Pluto. If we are prone to bad moods, we won't be able to help ourselves during this transit, as the bad moods are on high, and the tolerance is on low.

Why the horoscopes for Gemini, Leo, and Taurus are rough on February 13, 2022?

Sunday,February 13, 2022 is one of those days where your entire intention for the day is to relax, and somehow because of this disruptive planet's influence, relaxation is not on the menu.

And for those who will feel this more intensely than others, the desire for relaxation is dire; you need it, and you may very well be deprived of it on this day.

Because we are also entertaining Moon trine, Neptune, we'll want that downtime even more time to be alone, to dream, to fantasize, to just be ourselves, but that's not happening today. It's as if your sweet downtime of fantasies has been postponed for another day, thanks to Moon opposition Pluto.

Why Gemini, Leo, and Taurus will have a rough day on Sunday, February 13, 2022:

1. Gemini

May 21 - June 20)

Gemini you will have a rough day on Sunday because there's simply too much to do.

Even you will be able to admit that this day isn't exactly panning out as you wanted it to which perplexes you because you didn't really want much out of it. Just a little time to maybe sleep later, or lounge around in your sleep clothes for an hour or so more than usual.

Alas, that's not what this day has in mind for you, as you'll probably be woken up by some nagging household issue that demands 'now or never' and being that 'never' is an option that would only lead to disaster, it's 'now' that you must choose, hence ruining your rest and relaxation time.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you'll be battling today are your own anger and its consequences, hence why the day is particularly rough on you.

Back in the old days, you used to get away with being the angry, pouty brat because you were more charming back in those days, you seemed to have gotten away with it; people actually bought into your petulant behavior and let you throw your hissy fits all over town, without recrimination.

But now, it's not that easy. People aren't buying into your tantrum-throwing brattiness, and even though you're still relying upon being way too adorable for words, it seems that your audience doesn't find you as cute as you find yourself these days. Today you will throw one of your famous fits and nobody will cater to it because they are over you.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Not a good day for you, Taurus, simply because you've had enough, and now you're angry.

and that's because Moon opposition Pluto is going to toss you into the netherworld of moods where the only thing you can grasp on to is the closest person to you, and oh how we pity the fool for being that person, on this day.

Maybe you just have to put someone down just for the sake of it. There is no rhyme or reason for this need, but that's exactly how it's going to play out. And yes, there will be apologies made at the end, but it's the getting there that's going to be so miserable. You will be tearing the head off someone you love today, and why? Because you can.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.