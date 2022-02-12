Daily Horoscope For February 13, 2022

Your daily horoscope for February 12, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

Daily horoscope for February 12, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's you vs them as the Moon spends a full day in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The Moon in Cancer brings attention to your home and your family, and uncomfortable emotions may come up for you on Sunday.

Work-related responsibilities can seep their way into your personal life either by overthinking or an inability to leave your job at the door when home.

So, rather than dwell on what you can't control or become fixated on what you have to do when Monday comes back around, do something that allows you to mentally escape, such as watching a movie or participating in activities that keep your body in motion.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your words reveal your deepest emotions, and it's best to be honest and transparent instead of trying to hide what you really think or feel.

You will be seen through anyway, Taurus, as the Moon in Cancer challenges your beliefs about life, love, and relationships.

You should anticipate feeling challenged by your fears because it can take a lot of courage to wear your heart on your sleeve. Your friendships will grow stronger because trust is built when you can be yourself.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Pay attention to your instincts, Gemini, because you may be presented with a money-making opportunity that others miss but your hunch tells you to bet on the odds. The Moon will be opposite your shared resources sector, which is also known as 'other people's money'.

So, the effort you make today may not prove itself valuable until a little later, but if you are someone who likes to bet on a long game with higher gains, this window of opportunity may be your time.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Agree to disagree, Cancer, as your relationships may feel like they are not on the same page as you.

Today, maybe one of those days where you finally learn to embrace your me-time and enjoy doing something on your own.

You may find it a lot more pleasurable to catch up on your personal errands without anyone disrupting your flow.

If you have some grooming appointments you need to make, maybe a last-minute manicure or pedicure or even a haircut can be perfect for you to get done.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Have you been creating a to-do list in your mind instead of writing it down? Perhaps you've envisioned what you will do this weekend once it starts, but now it's a struggle to get out of bed and head out the door.

Stop daydreaming, Leo, as the day was made for you to be productive and to enjoy getting some of your routine tasks done.

Make your to-do list and pop in your headset to listen to your favorite songs. You have quite a bit of unfinished business to tend to, and the busier you get the likelihood of recalling what they are is heightened.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your friends may be a slight distraction for you today, and it can be both helpful and harmful if you allow yourself to get caught up in things that are unnecessary.

While it's fun to chat on the phone and share social posts, memes, and playful things that delight your humor, the day can pass by too quickly and before you know it, you have gotten nothing done. So, socialize but also keep one eye on the clock.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your habits define you, and so does what you dedicate your time to doing each day. Today, pay close attention to what you make a priority.

You might have a few things that you do each day that truly aren't who you want to be. So, a slight change in your mindset or daily routine can help to break a bad habit and turn your life in a new direction.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today is a great day for learning something new as your ability to gain information and retain it is heightened.

If you enjoy podcasts or love to read, the day is perfect for subscribing to topics that intrigue you. If you've not been to the bookstore in a while or haven't checked out the latest NYTimes nonfiction list, see what's titles are out there to pick one to read or hear on Audible.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There are times when what is a secret is best kept to yourself, and today sharing too much can become a problem later.

You will want to exercise discretion when around others.

You might think that you are speaking in a safe place but find out later that a person with a habit of gossiping albeit unintentionally, may share more than you'd prefer them to.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your heart can be in the right place, but someone else may not see it that way. With the Moon opposite Venus in your sign, perspectives about what is important and what matters the most can be at odds with one another.

You may need to take a step back today to gain clarity before taking a strong position. In fact, listening can be your superpower as hearing other people's points of view will help you understand what the problems are and what is challenging the harmony in your relationship.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You will want to keep close tabs on your belongings especially if you are traveling or going out and doing a few things that divide your attention.

The potential for misplacing an item is high, so practice a little extra caution and try not to rush. You may benefit from slowing down and remaining fully present at the moment, particularly during transitions from one place to another.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

With the weekend here and Valentine's Day on Monday, why not celebrate Galentine's Day for you and your female friends.

In fact, it's a wonderful day to do something fun and off the beaten past with a friend with who you enjoy hanging out. If you don't have time to be with your best friend today, perhaps plan a summer vacation or a trip out of town for next monty.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A. , is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

