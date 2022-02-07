3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fears About Love Come True During Moon Trine Mercury Starting February 8, 2022

Because many of us will be inspired to 'tell it like it is' during Moon trine Mercury, we may end up saying what's on our minds to our romantic partners — and reaping the consequences of that action.

You know that old expression about being sure that you want what you ask for? Well, the Moon trine Mercury puts that into real-time perspective.

If you fear something within the context of your relationship, you may have to confront that dear head-on during this transit.

Ask and receive. Isn't that how it goes? If you ask your partner/person/date something that you've been curious about — even fearful of — you will find out the truth during Moon trine Mercury.

And so, here we are. The truth will set us free, but it will take its toll on how we feel about that person. Our fears may just come true during Moon trine Mercury.

3 zodiac signs whose fears about love come true during the Moon trine Mercury starting February 8, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You know yourself to be strong and confrontative. So you will get to the point if need be, and if there's something you've wanted to ask your partner, something that's been burning a hole in your mind — you'll do it during Moon trine Mercury.

However, do not be surprised if your partner confirms your suspicions while being offended that you'd pry into them like that.

Yes, your fears about this person may very well be genuine, but you might want to consider their worth. Are they now so guilty in your eyes that they can't be forgiven, or is this past the point of no return? Be prepared to consider both ideas.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You will have the opportunity to face your fears in love during Moon trine Mercury as you approach your romantic partner with a question that may make or break you as a couple.

What you'll find out is so much more apathetic and awful than you suspected ... you thought that if you asked this specific question that you'd get a battle, a person so furious with the passion for defending themselves and their actions that you'd see in them their old, loving self.

But, instead, your confrontative actions will show you who this person really is: a blob who couldn't really care less what you think, do, or say. Ouch.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are about to ask a 'scary' question of the person you are involved with. You have put this question off for so long that you've almost convinced yourself that the alternate reality that you've been living in with them is the truth. It's not. Your partner is not only a liar.

They are someone who will never give up their secret. So, during Moon trine Mercury, you may suspect and question until your tush falls off — they'll never concede to giving up the truth.

You know it, they know it, and now it's up to you to rely upon your gut feeling rather than some lie that's been conceived merely to keep you in check.

