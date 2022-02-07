With our Quarter Moon in Taurus, Moon square Saturn, Mars trine Uranus and Moon trine Pluto, you might as well consider this day to be rough for a few of the signs of the Zodiac.

We're looking at false starts, many stops, procrastination, and confused goals. It's as if we all have great intentions for the day, yet we can't get it together to even try.

When we have a Quarter Moon in Taurus, we can expect serious laziness. Many of us will be 'all talk' and very little action.

Because we have a Saturn transit at the same time as a Uranus transit, we will have conflicted feelings. We will want to break out and do all the wild and crazy things that we have on our minds, but we will sabotage our own plans by believing that maybe we shouldn't even try.

Hurry up and wait. This day is all about false starts and good intentions that come to people who would just rather go to sleep.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On February 8, 2022

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What constitutes a rough day in your world, Leo is a day where you start off with high hopes and rapidly watch all of your plans decline into nothingness. This is mainly because you assumed everyone was on board with your plans, but you never really checked in with them.

You naturally 'assumed' that if you put your idea out there, everyone in the world was automatically up for it. You never checked though, you never got an affirmative response, and now you're dealing with your own impatience, and what it's given you.

You don't like to take responsibility for your mistakes, and so you don't. But you're also starting to realize that you're the one who sabotages your plans, simply because you don't wait around for others to say if they're in or not.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's going to be a rough day for you, Libra because what you thought was a clear instruction, presented to someone in your life, turns out to be a sloppy set of rules that no one can understand all created by you.

You are at the mercy of conflicting transits Moon square Saturn, and Mars trine Uranus. These events will have you telling people what to do, even if you have no idea how to do these things yourself.

You will be feeling bossy and pushy during this day, and nobody's going to appreciate it, mainly because your ideas are all off and nothing you say lends to a productive atmosphere.

If you want something done, then do it yourself, Libra. There's no sense in instructing people to do things they cannot do under your misled guidance.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Oh, this day is going to try and fry your nerves, Capricorn. This is not the kind of day you enjoy being part of, and yet, there's no escape for you.

You are the main person here, and it is up to you to make things happen. You've learned long ago that it would be foolish to depend on others, and so you've become incredibly self-sufficient.

But, on a day like today, you have to reach out for help. You need the assistance, and you thought that little request for help would be easy enough to handle.

But no. Not easy at all, in fact, because everyone around you is so used to you making it all better, they are frightened at the idea of trying to help you out. It's a clown show, and you'll be spending the whole day shaking your head in disappointment.

