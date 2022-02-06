3 Zodiac Signs Whose Family Stir Drama In Their Relationships During Moon Conjunct Uranus Starting February 7, 2022

It's pretty amazing how each and every single transit comes with its own 'personality.' While some of them are very good and supportive of our efforts, others are actually quite specifically weird. One such odd transit is Moon conjunction Uranus, which will stir up trouble without our even trying.

This transit deals with emotions and emotional behavior. It also includes family issues and how a family communicates with each other. During Moon conjunction Uranus, we'll be seeing some of the old familiar dynamic, which means high drama and extreme reactions for some families.

Certain signs of the Zodiac are predisposed for drama; it's in their blood, and nothing brings out the dramatic like a family situation. Moon conjunction Uranus sets the stage, and three signs, in particular, will star in this show.

3 zodiac signs whose family stir drama in their relationships during Moon conjunction Uranus starting February 7, 2022

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You feel like the black sheep of the family, and you're proud to be a card-carrying member in this regard. However, Moon conjunction Uranus puts you front and center with the most challenging person in your family, and time has taught you that you don't have to take it.

This family member has never approved of you, and if you had to care about such nonsense, then you'd have no life. You finally are at your wit's end, and you fully intend to rile them up and let them have a piece of your mind. Moon conjunction Uranus pushes you to rebel — and you will. They start the drama, but you end it promptly.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If there's one thing you cannot stand, it's family fakeness. You don't think you can take one more lie or nasty implication from a particular family member. You are ready to call them out, and even if that makes you into the worst drama queen, there is, you'll happily take the moniker if it leads to ending this ridiculous relationship once and for all.

Moon conjunction Uranus has you at the end of your rope with this person - you have no intention of letting them off the hook or playing 'forgive and forget.' There is no forgiving of this person, nor will there ever be forgetting. That's just the way it is. You have your reasons, Gemini, and they are justified.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If you could have one wish come true, you'd ask for a day without family drama, as your family, in particular, happens to come with endless amounts of it. During Moon conjunction Uranus, you'll want to flee the scene.

Even if your presence is vital and life cannot go on without you — you'll want to exit. This transit has you feeling zero-tolerance; you want out, and you can't breathe until you remove yourself from this senseless and endless drama.

Can they not just put off their bickering and whining for one single day? If they cannot — and it seems they cannot, then you'll have to find yourself a place where you can hide, Aquarius. Find that place. Do yourself some good.

