What this day has in store for us is a set of mixed messages that, depending on our personality, we might misconstrue to a fault, or simply head in the wrong direction, making things even more difficult.

Leading the pack is Moon in Aries, Moon square Mars, and Moon sextile Saturn. Whereas these transits, on their own, can bring blissful conditions, when placed together on a certain day as in today, February 5, 2022, can also create havoc and anxiety.

Some of us will get away with it. While others are fated for a rather turmoil-filled experience. It'd be best to not take things too seriously today as that is exactly the main problem.

It's all about understanding things today, which is what we will be getting wrong. Mixed messages are no fun, which is exactly why we have to discern when it is the right time to walk away from that which we do not understand.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On February 5, 2022

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If there's anything you really appreciate, it's being told the truth, to your face, without fanfare or passive-aggressive 'hinting'. You want the straight facts because you're a straight facts kind of person. Today will give you none of this.

You'll be involved in a conversation today that will be so chock full of mixed messages and passive-aggressive hints that you may even end up laughing in this person's face.

You are at the mercy of Moon sextile Saturn, where you seem to be a magnetic force for those who wish to lie, fib, and dance around the truth. You can try to ask them to speak clearly and stand back as they twist your words to mean something entirely different.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your patience is at an all-time low on this day, due to Moon sextile Saturn and its oddly hostile influence on everyone around you. It's as if no human being on Earth can understand a word you say. At one point, you may want to walk away from everything.

Oh, you're not naive. You know what's going on, and what really gets you is that you are powerless to change anything. It's as if everyone you know today has an agenda that revolves around saying the wrong things at the wrong time, to you.

Mixed messages are all you get today; there won't be a single sentence ushered in your presence that can cause anything but chaos and misunderstanding. You'd be best off to stay in 'shrug' mode, as nothing is going to get better.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You thought you'd work the room today, didn't you, Libra? You woke up feeling like your old charming devilish self, and what do you get for your confidence? You get a bunch of people who seem to be so confused that they can't even keep a conversation going.

Everyone's got a plan today, and nobody's plans coincide. It's pure, manic confusion, and because you believe you can 'help' you will intervene. Your intervention will not only cause more confusion, but it will also end up placing you in the position of 'nervy person' which will have you resenting your actions. You want to try, you want to help out.

You merely wish to come up with a helpful solution, alas, nobody wants your help. They'd much rather run around like chickens without heads. That's what today is for you, Libra. Might want to sit this one out.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.