3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On February 4, 2022

On February 4, 2022, we have good reason to complain — and this is why it’s a rough day for three zodiac signs in astrology.

We're looking at a day that starts out with some wild astrological transits like the Moon in Aries, and this Moon will sextile Pluto, ruler of the under god, but that's not all, kids!

We're also working with Mars (ruler of Aries) sextile Jupiter and the Sun conjunct Saturn for the win. And what exactly is it that we'll be winning?

Aggravation. Heaps and heaps of aggravation, and while we're there, we'll be instigating fights with strangers, and taking things way too personally at the workplace. It's going to be an ego-popping day, where we just keep on asking for more punishment.

And now that Mercury Retrograde has ended, we can expect to hear everyone's opinions once again, as if the gates of inhibition are lifted and now the world has to express themselves — all at once.

The 3 zodiac signs who have a rough day on Friday, February 4, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your main aggressor today is Moon in Aries, which, because of its proximity to Moon sextile Pluto, makes all of your powerful and direct energy focus on someone in your life who displeases you.

Once you have this person in your snare, you won't let go. You have been waiting a long time to tell this person off, and you mean to do it with all of your Aries snark-ability

You will show yourself today as someone who is capable of great meanness, and it won't make you look good.

Your Aries pride will not let you see how rough and awful you are to this one person, but those around you will tremble in fear at the thought of even approaching you. You might think this is cool, but nobody else does.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Now that you have a taste of Mercury direct, you feel like taking your newly restored communication skills for a test drive.

This will take place at work, or will have something to do with work. There is someone you believe isn't up to standards, and you have no tolerance for bad workers.

Whether you're the boss or not, you're about to cause trouble at the workplace, and you will come across as the one who knows what's best.

While folks may agree with you on your decisions, they will certainly perceive the way you go about making them into reality as harsh, rude, and intolerant. You will get what you want, but you won't win any popularity contests.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today is going to awaken the Kraken in you, Capricorn. Makes sense, as your avatar is the Sea-Goat. You will take that Mars sextile Jupiter energy, today, and you will use it to your advantage. And your agenda?

It's all about getting rid of the people who have failed you, the project, the plan, the friendship, the, the, the.... Mercury retrograde had you feeling very hesitant about approaching people, and now that Mercury has gone direct, so have you and you direct your energy into making sure others don't get to do anything with their energy.

You are hell on wheels today and you give nobody a chance to stop you. You are both the immovable object and the unstoppable force, at once. Phew.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.