3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love During Mars Sextile Jupiter On February 4, 2022

We're in luck with Mars sextile Jupiter in our sky, certain zodiac signs can't help but fall into a pot of gold, so to speak.

This astrological transit helps us enjoy what we already have, and when we feel gratitude for even the small things in our lives, we somehow manage to build on those small things so that they continue to bring us contentment and pleasure.

Mars sextile Jupiter on Friday, February 4, 2022, brings luck in love, most especially to three zodiac signs.

This transit has a way of bringing out our best qualities. If we are honest people, then we act in honest ways, and because of this transit, our honesty attracts others who are worthy of our kind and compassionate nature.

We are lucky in love because we attract kindness to ourselves during this transit. We feel generous and when we give, we feel victorious. In other words, all roads lead to strong romantic connections while Mars sextiles Jupiter. And for some signs of the zodiac, we won't be able to help but feel the love, and the luck!

The 3 zodiac signs who are lucky in love during Mars sextile Jupiter starting February 4, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You know that you can come across as a real hard case sometimes, but for every aggressive act you perform, you are equally able to give kindness and love. You suffer from being too passionate about everything in your life, and sometimes you don't know when to stop.

On this day, you have the help of Mars sextile Jupiter to put you in touch with what really matters: love and respect. This is the day when you would do your best to reach out to your partner and let them know you wish to help them.

Your brilliance will do its best work today by guiding others. You will be so lucky in love today, simply because you finally are letting your guard down. You needed to do this, Aries, and if you are still with it, your luck will continue on.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've crossed another personal border today, and because you now feel a bit more confident about who you are and where you want to go with your life, you can easily share the love with others. You will be appreciated today.

Luck will seek you out because your vibe is open; that border that you crossed has allowed you to trust with more ease and less inhibition.

One door shuts and another one opens very easily in your life, Scorpio. You will find luck in love on this day, no matter how you translate that love. It could be in the love of a friend, a child, a partner...what you give out today, in love, comes back to you tenfold.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Mars energy always stirs you up and gets you ready to approach or complete something quite ambitious. When Mars sextiles Jupiter, you get to dive into something you love, and you get to invite others in so that they can be part of this new and wonderful thing.

As you reach out to friends and family, notice how people react to you, Sagittarius. It's like you're on fire, and everyone is suddenly a moth.

You are alive and well in love today, and your general good feeling turns you into a magnet for positive energy. Luck in love is just a given on this day. Success is all but guaranteed with astrology favoring your zodiac sign in huge ways.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, tarot, runes, and astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.