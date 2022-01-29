3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day January 30, 2022

Today’s astrological energy points us towards change towards creating a more authentic and exciting life.

Starting January 30, 2022, for the three zodiac signs who will have a great day on Sunday, there are a lot of astrological factors benefiting the energy.

With the Moon in Capricorn, we will be feeling our emotions from a more logical space giving a sense of great stability and grounding.

This will be of benefit as we experience our Sun in Aqua square Uranus in Taurus which will spur us to reconnect with our authentic wild creative selves.

The paths of our lives can often be challenging, especially if we are in the midst of great change within our life.

At times it can feel like we’ve lost ourselves, or that we’re not honoring that authentic code within but no matter what we go through or even how far we veer away from our truth, it’s something that can never be lost.

This coincides with Venus turning direct yesterday and the Venus in Cap trine Uranus in Taurus, two transits that prompt us to let go of the old and now start directing our attention more towards the new.

With the Moon in Capricorn sextile Neptune in Pisces, we will be craving anything that inspires our imagination and creative sides prompting us to indulge in a good book, show, or even time with friends over a delicious meal.

This makes today one that would feel especially good to get together with like-minded people that fuel our authentic selves.

Later in the evening, we do experience a conjunction between the Moon and Pluto in Capricorn which may have us becoming experienced a situation that brings about a deep emotional response, especially one in which our unconscious feelings are brought to the surface.

Use this energy to keep directing you towards that most authentic life so that it’s something you get to live, rather than just daydream of.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day January 30, 2022:

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If it feels like you’ve been on a journey back to yourself, today’s energy will help you see clearly what you need to change or implement so you can feel like you’re living as your most authentic self. This is partly because of the Sun in your zodiac sign creating a square to Uranus in Taurus.

Uranus is the planet of the unexpected and the change bringer in our lives while the Sun represents external factors or dynamics. Together these two remind you of who you truly are and also how far you’ve come while giving you opportunities to feel more alive in your own life. It is your solar return right now which always is a positive and beneficial time for you to do a review and refocus yourself on what matters most.

The energy today supports that shift.

Make time later in the day for time with friends or even time in the kitchen to have fun preparing a meal that feels like it truly nourishes you. This is part of a return to creating more space for what feels good in your life.

After Capricorn Season it can feel like we’ve been so consumed with the logic and obligations in our life we haven’t had as much time for pure joy, today is a reminder to prioritize your own happiness because that is always the key to living more authentically.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today’s energy will help call you back home to yourself. With the Moon in Capricorn creating a sextile to Neptune in Pisces you’ll be called to tap back into your more creative side. This is a help with you being able to reconnect with your inner self as creativity and imagination are key for you to feel the most like you.

During this sextile, you may be called to start writing or creating art. It may also be about just about beautifying your space so that you can feel nurtured by your surroundings. This will be encouraged by the Sun Uranus square which can help you start to do more things in your life that feel exciting.

With Jupiter in Pisces, it’s likely that this is a time of immense change for you, likely even in ways you can’t fully understand as of yet. This puts the spotlight on any area of your life that has started to feel more like something you have to do rather than something that truly sets your soul on fire.

There may be some important feelings that you need to allow yourself to feel and process before doing so, or even those that are created by the changes you're called to make, the Moon-Pluto conjunction will help you move through these feelings especially around a deep-seated issue. Today it’s important to pay attention to how you feel when you're with certain people and situations so that you can make sure you’re spending time with those that truly help you be you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

With Uranus in your sign creating two different transits today it’s going to be a powerful one for manifestation for you. The first is the ongoing Venus in Cap trine Uranus which will be about letting go of the old so you can welcome in the new.

This may have to do with changes in your romantic life as Venus governs your relationship, but it may also enable you to leave behind outdated versions or beliefs about yourself that are keeping you from exploring and trying new things in your life.

The second transit is Sun in Aqua squaring Uranus which is about truly being able to tap into your most authentic self and start creating changes to bring about more truth and excitement.

Anything that your called to start around this time will ultimately bring about a more stable foundation in your life even if it feels like it’s a crazy or wild idea that you’re reluctant to try.

Remember that Uranus works in new and exciting ways, often even from a place of unexpectedness, so it’s important to trust what comes your way today and any feelings that you might have.

Only when we listen to our true self are we able to start making decisions that will truly support the creation of the life that we’re meant to live.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.