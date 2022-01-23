3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Go Back To An Ex During Mars In Capricorn Starting January 24, 2022

Whenever we enter a Capricorn transit, we can expect our practical side to kick in. And during Mars in Capricorn starting January 24, 2022, there's a certain fierceness that comes along and it makes us want to go for the easy route or the risk-free method.

Mars in the zodiac sign of Capricorn is what astrologers call an exalted placement. It brings the tenacity of hard work to one's drive and determination, and when someone puts their sight on a goal, they want to reach it, no matter what.

Such may be the case for zodiac signs who want to go back to an ex starting January 24, 2022.

During Mars in Capricorn, we appreciate having a life that isn't filled with chaos, and if we're open enough to its influence, we may even figure out what we need to do to create such a peaceful climate.

For some zodiac signs in astrology, this means thinking about the past including relationships that worked. For certain signs of the Zodiac, this may even imply a desire to return to one of those relationships, because on reflection, that person in the past wasn't all that bad once you come to think of it. In fact, the breakup was precipitous.

Mars in Capricorn may have some folks wanting to go back to their ex, and they will do whatever they can to make that happen.

Ordinarily, a Capricorn transit would have us thinking rationally, but not necessarily when the heart is involved. That's where Mars comes in.

So, now, we don't just want to think about our ex, we want to reunite with them...passionately.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Go Back To An Ex During Mars In Capricorn Starting January 24, 2022



Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As it goes with Mars transits, Aries is usually the first on board because you are ruled by this planet. You'll be wondering what your ex is up to, which may lead to deep thinking and nostalgia memories.

It seems the bad memories don't really hold as much weight as they once did could this be your own forgiveness kicking in?

And once it's in, perhaps this feeling that you're harboring right now is one where you wish to start again with this person. Mars in Capricorn will have you thinking it through, figuring out whether this is a good plan or not. Passionate thinking will rise to the top and you will be considering a reunion with this ex. Whether they are conscious of it, or not, you plan on reaching out to them...and you will.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There's one person in your world that you reserve the title of, "Love of my life" for. They have become a superstar of your tragic story, the one that got away, so to speak. You think of this person all the time, but life shattered the two of you and all connections ended so long ago.

Until, of course, Mars in Capricorn stirs your energy up once again, and now suddenly you're wondering if it's even possible to get back together with this person. You won't know unless you try, but then again, as far as your part goes, it's just about impossible, as you are partnered with someone else.

Will that matter to you? Because the call of your great love is now on your mind, and knowing you. You'll follow that call wherever it leads.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

While you are pragmatism itself, you also feel very strongly about following your heart, and during Mars in Capricorn, your heart will beat once again for an old love — an ex whom you never really said goodbye to. That attachment still exists and they feel it too.

You aren't one to chase someone who is inaccessible, and this person has always been there, waiting for you to figure out whether or not you wish to be in their lives, or not. Time has moved on, and you have come to the conclusion: you want this person back. You want to be back in their lives. You know they want you, and now you feel like the time is right. Complete the circle, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.