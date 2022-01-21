3 Zodiac Signs Whose Crazy Ex Returns During Sun Conjunction Mercury Starting January 22, 2022

Sun conjunction Mercury creates a bridge between ego and mind, making our decisions feel justified and rational.

During this transit, we get it into our heads that we are right, no matter what. And while this doesn't necessarily mean bad news, it does mean that we may put ourselves in compromised positions, simply because we made some very naive moves.

We may listen a little too hard to the voices in our heads that tell us we're right about making moves to reunite with an ex who no longer wants us.

Or, we may be on the receiving end of such an intrusion; with the ego as our power, we will push our way back into the lives of people who may never want to see us again because we believe we are right in getting back together. Sun conjunction Mercury continues to bolster the idea that we are right, no matter what.

This is how the crazy ex comes back. This is how we let the crazy ex return. This transit is all about foolish, impulsive decisions made frantically. While the intentions may be good, the moves themselves will be maniacal, nervy, and questionable.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Crazy Ex Returns During Sun Conjunction Mercury on January 22, 2022



Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The crazy ex that's about to bumble their way back into your life, is actually someone you never stop thinking about. Perhaps you've kept a psychic doorway open, and in the other person's mind, they've picked up on that open door and now they believe it's a policy.

Sun conjunction Mercury gives this ex the power of expression, and with words, they may just be able to seduce you back into wanting to be with them, no matter how cray-cray they've proven themselves to be in the past.

This is where you get to figure something out about yourself: you're a crazy-person magnet. Think of everyone you've ever loved. They're all nuts. And now, the main nut of your life is back in town. Will you rush into their arms? Only time will tell.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If you wonder why suddenly your crazy ex wants you back, it's because you've been teasing and taunting them ever since you broke up. You like throwing around lines like, "I'm the best you'll ever get." And, "You'll never find anyone like me."

Well, guess what? Looks like the crazy ex believes you and wants back in. Are you a person of your word, or simply someone who is just as crazy when it comes to teasing a person into insanity? Sun conjunction Mercury makes you feel like you have the power to attract and repel, all in one sitting. Your crazy ex wants you back. Are you game?

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your crazy ex is actually a very non-crazy person, who has hinted at the idea of a reunion. But, you don't like to think of them as legit because they are the one who left you in the first place. You tend to belittle them by labeling them, 'crazy.'

You want them to suffer a bit before you consent to their idea of a reunion, but what no one knows is that you are thrilled out of your everlovin' mind over the idea that this person wants you back.

You don't let them know this, and you fight their approach tooth and nail, but Sun conjunction Mercury is going to have you giving in. Maybe it's time to stop calling this person 'crazy'.



Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.