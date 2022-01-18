Love Horoscope For Wednesday January 19, 2022

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 19, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Aries

Love makes you feel good, and when the Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of passion and pleasure, so channel your inner romantic.

Do something playful and fun with someone who brings out the sweet side of you. Buy flowers or plan a romantic dinner at home.

Taurus

Family is at the heart of who you are, and the Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of home and parents.

This is a great time to say how appreciative you are of the things that were done right in your life. You can write a kind letter to gift on Valentine's Day and include it in a card that you send in the mail.

Gemini

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of communication, and this is a wonderful time to chat and flirt via text or even over the phone.

Don't be shy, Gemini, to say exactly how you feel. Leave post-it notes around the house to say you care and shower your beloved with kind words of love.

Cancer

Why wait to create the love nest you've always wanted? The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of personal property.

This is an amazing time to start looking for a place you'll love. If you already found the perfect apartment or home for you and your significant other, start decorating a room to make it your own.

Leo

It's not always about you when it comes to love, but right now, it's important to place some attention on yourself.

The Moon spends the day in your sign, which is also your sector of self. Date yourself. Learn about the things you like and don't like. Explore your interests and become reacquainted with who you are as person, not just a lover.

Virgo

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of karma, and as much as you may have wished a hefty dose of negativity in their direction in the past, that does not necessarily mean that you are happy to see it happen.

It's payback time, Virgo, and someone who did you wrong may be getting what they have earned so that they learn not to continue to do wrong to others.

Libra

The right people or person can help you to forget that your heart was ever broken, Libra.

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of friends, and this is a great time to hang out and have fun within your social circle.

Go out for a movie with your best friend or invite a few over for pizza and a board game at your home.

Scorpio

Gossip and slander can hurt your relationship and when it comes from sources like friends or family it's even more damaging.

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of reputation. If you will want to set the record straight or get to the heart of the matter in order to resolve the problem, the next few days are ideal.

Sagittarius

Some people connect without even knowing one another, and the chemistry matches making it feel as though the stars have aligned and they're perfect for love.

For you, the Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of spirituality, so if you're dating or looking, the next few days can lead you to a soulmate who fits like a hand in a glove.

Capricorn

There are certain things that you need to know and when they are hidden from you, a situation can be enlightening.

The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of secrets, so pay attention to small things that seem to be more than coincidences. You may stumble across some information that you need to be aware of.

Aquarius

Are you in or are you out of a particular relationship, Aquarius? The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of commitment.

The desire to be part of a couple or to choose singleness may clarify for you. With the Sun also moving into your sign, how you want to identify yourself to others will feature strongly as well.

Pisces

Good love is great for the soul, and when you find someone who makes you feel amazing, why not see what is there? The Moon spends the day in Leo, your sector of health and routines.

Break out of your traditional way of thinking about relationships. Maybe this particular person isn't 'your type' but that does not mean they could not be 'the one' for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.