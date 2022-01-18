What Moon opposite Saturn stirs up in us is a need for emotional balance and completion.

This transit awakens in us the idea that we may not be satisfied with our present condition and that we need something else in our life to make us feel whole again.

While this doesn't always refer to filling the void with another person, it can imply to certain people that this is exactly what we need.

On January 19, 2022, the Moon opposite Saturn will be helping us to make sense of our lives and our past. There are people we lost, people we left behind people who left us behind...and their lack of presence in our lives will feel palpable during this transit.

This is the time when we try to get back together with old loves...and where they, too, try to get back together with us.

Depending on how strong and persuasive this person is, they may very well find their way back into our lives. But it's not one-sided; we may be the ones doing to returning, as thoughts of reconciliation burn in our minds like a flaming torch.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Returns During Moon Opposite Saturn starting January 19, 2022



Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If you don't already need a heads up on this, let's bring you into the fold: you are the one who is returning. You are the ex who wants to start something up again, and it will be during Moon opposite Saturn that you begin your initial efforts.

You know that things haven't been the same for you since you've broken up with your paramour deluxe, and you can't possibly imagine that they could find anyone who could even slightly take your place.

You know this person is alone, possibly lonely, and definitely thinking about you, and you can't stop thinking about them. Because you're focused and driven, you're going to be the one to make the first move. Will you succeed? Well, you're certainly going to try.



Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There's a twist coming your way, an unexpected event your ex wants to have a conversation with you. They may contact you through social media, or simply text you as they still, of course, have your number, but here's the twist: they want to confront you on something you did in the past.

It's as if they are suddenly driven to communicate with you simply to clear something up. They have a bone to pick, so to speak, and they believe you owe them an explanation. What makes this twist hard to deal with is that you wanted them to contact you but to relive and experience the good old days.

You have nostalgic feelings towards them, but you'll get a rude awakening during Moon opposite Saturn: they are only interested in harassing you for answers.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your ex was not just an ordinary ex; this was the person who broke up your marriage or destroyed your life in some way, even though this person represents torment to you. They are still the most interesting person you'll ever know, and you can admit that.

During Moon opposite Saturn, this person is going to reach out to you, maybe even make a suggestion that the two of you 'get back together' for...fun, just like the old days, 'ya know?'

What you will feel is pure and utter temptation; oh yes, this ex of yours was hella exciting, and hella destructive, as well. Do you really want to entangle yourself with that wild energy again? They certainly do. Think before you reply.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda