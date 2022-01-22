Love Horoscope For Sunday January 23, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 23, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Aries

Finding the right life balance between friends and your mate can be hard to do, and even though both care for you there can still be a competition for your time.

Tensions between friends and your mate can create a lot of inner turmoil for you as well, and why should you side with one person over another? Aries, you know better than to let emotions get the best of you and cause you to feel pulled in two different directions.

Perhaps talking things over and seeing how to compromise or schedule individual time for both to bring peace to a tough situation.

Taurus

Love can be so good for your health and there's no reason to deny letting romance become an important part of your life.

Taurus, make time for people who want to enjoy your presence, even if you feel that you're too busy with work or other obligations.

A little bit of one-on-one fun with a friend or a significant other will keep you grounded and connected with what matters most in life.

Gemini

Romance does not always mean flowers, candy, or fancy dinner dates out on the town.

Romance can also be the small pleasures you and your significant other celebrate because of your love, your feelings of unity, and your desire and commitment to partner as a team no matter what.

Cancer

Wouldn't it be nice if family problems could not intrude into your most intimate relationship, sometimes it can happen.

You have to be the one who decides just how much of your energy you'll allow a person to take from your relationship, even if they are a relative you care about deeply. Today, find a way to be fair to yourself, to your significant other, and to others.

Leo

Fight fair, Leo. When an argument happens and the other person tries to bring you down in a derogatory way, don't return evil for evil.

Be the bigger person, even when it hurts. When you allow someone else to bring you down to their level, and to say things you know you don't mean, it can lead to feelings you don't deserve to experience — remorse, guilt, and a sense that you could have done better but choose not to.

Virgo

If you can't afford a date or have a feeling that your relationship is putting a strain on personal finances as hard as it may be admit it instead of pretending that it isn't the case. Perhaps open the conversation to explore less expensive ways to go out and have fun.

You can come up with creative and adventurous ways to enjoy each other's company like cooking dinner at home, going to a park, or checking out local places that are free and you've not been to yet.

Libra

Who are you when you're in love? Intimacy can bring out the best and the worst in a person without even realizing it.

Hidden wounds, fears, and disappointments may all rise to the surface the closer you get to another person, but once you recognize this in yourself, you can work on it and improve your life by paying attention to the condition of your heart.

Scorpio

Without realizing it, you may have allowed someone in your life to become an enemy and undermine the integrity of your romance.

Work obligations, toxic friendships that take up too much time, or people who divide your loyalty can all put your relationship at risk and create more harm than good over time. Today, try to pay attention to these things and work on removing them.

Sagittarius

Good friends can become the best partners, and you may not think that a friend who cares for you and is interested could ever be 'the one', but perhaps you're missing out Sagittarius?

Perhaps giving the person a chance could help you to see whether or not a genuine romance is possible and not completely out of the question.

Capricorn

You can pour yourself into your work, and if you've decided you'd rather be single instead of pursuing a committed relationship, there's no crime in that.

You might be more consumed with a project or a career you want to build. There's no need to make excuses to others who might not understand but the best thing to do is follow your heart and go where it leads.

Aquarius

The first step to finding true love and to experiencing it is to believe that it exists. You might have lost a little bit of hope due to a jaded relationship or some heartbreak from the past.

But, in your heart, Aquarius, you know that you can't avoid it for the rest of your llfe. Even if you feel cold-hearted now, in time your feelings will start to thaw and you will open up willing to try again.

Pisces

Put guards around your heart, Pisces. It's wise to be cautious about who you spend your time with and who you tend to open your heart to.

Even when you don't plan to fall in love with someone, you might not be able to control the attachment you feel, the more you're around a particular person. Even if you feel it's simple and unmeaningful, little moments can become powerful memories that lead to something more.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.