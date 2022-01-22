3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On January 23, 2022

Today’s energy turns a bit more pragmatic for the three zodiac signs who will have a great day on January 23, 2022, and as we’re asked to focus on any ideas that we’ve been working on and developing.

Under the Libra Moon, we will be drawn to looking at things from a balanced perspective which will allow us to behave more diplomatically, achieving previously what we thought was impossible.

There is a great deal of change in the air as today is our first day of the Venus Uranus trine, a transit that will be affecting our lives and relationships for almost the next two weeks.

Adding to this is the Sun-Mercury conjunction which is going to be propelling us to focus on working through any ideas or potential changes with clear and decisive communication.

This is pushing us to work through any fears or hesitation we might have about being clear in our conversations with others as we learn that when we are direct and honest, we also gain respect from those around us, even if they don’t necessarily agree or approve of plans that we may have.

Venus turns direct in a week and while this transit usually brings changes to our romantic lives with her trine to Uranus this is amplified making it a prime time for dramatic shifts and progress in any relationships and even our home setting.

Later in the afternoon, the Moon will square Venus before making a trine to Saturn bringing awareness about a change in our feelings that could have us wanting to break away from what has been holding us back.

It could be a great night to go out with friends, especially after the seriousness of the day.

This is just the beginning of a powerful two-week window in which many will see shifts in the timelines of their lives, so it’s important to balance reflecting on what has changed with making sure we are allowing ourselves downtime as well.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On January 23, 2022

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While there are a lot of transits affecting our energy today, for you the focus will shift to positively planning for the future. This will include changes involving your fourth house of home and family thanks to two transits activating Venus in Capricorn.

As you enter this two-week period think about ways that you want to improve where you live and even who you live with.

This can mean that maybe there are changes ahead in your romantic relationship, but it could also involve a move or anything that would bring in more joy and fulfillment. With the Sun and Mercury lighting up your fifth house of pleasure it’s time to start having the conversations that you need to help bring about more of this in your life.

With the Moon in your zodiac sign today, any difficult conversations should include both balance and empathy. Just remember that you should never have to compromise happiness for those who say they love you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As an Aquarius, you are entering a powerful time to start speaking up and sharing ideas about plans and dreams for the future thanks to the Sun-Mercury conjunction in your zodiac sign. Even with Mercury now retrograde, it is a positive and beneficial time to reflect on either what happened in the past or what currently is and start thinking of ways that it could be improved.

This may involve your relationship as Venus is still Rx, but it also may just be about how to bring more of what you quietly think out into the open so that you’re living it. Mercury shifts back into Capricorn, the Seagoat, later in the week so it’s important to take any opportunities you have now to share and bring up conversations.

The Libra Moon is lighting up your ninth house of personal beliefs and spirituality which signifies that it’s time to start sharing those things that you may keep to yourself, especially as it relates to how you envision your life or even how you want to live it. You’ll never know if you and someone else are on the same page unless you start speaking up more.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

With the Nodes having just changed signs into Taurus/Scorpio a few days ago you are likely still acclimating to the energy shift. It is almost like being in the hot seat knowing that your turn is next.

This is the life phase shift that the Axis Nodes are famous for, especially because they're in opposing zodiac signs, they always light up our first and seventh house which represents our sense of self and relationships.

Today though Uranus begins his trine to Venus which will last for about two weeks thanks to the slow movement. This is part of the cycle of change that Uranus is bringing into your life during the seven-year phase that he’s moving through your zodiac sign.

When Uranus and Venus team up into a trine it really is about breaking away from the old and stepping into the new.

Whatever is meant to be leaving your life will be as it represents a part of yourself that you’ve outgrown. Sometimes when it seems like changes are happening rapidly, they really have just been a long time coming, as things start to shift this week make sure to remember this so that you can stay grounded during this time.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.