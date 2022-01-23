Love Horoscope For Monday January 24, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 24, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Aries

Secrets can be harmful, but sometimes you can't share everything with a person until they have earned that level of trust.

Today, you may feel firmly committed to a particular person or idea, but give this some time to really think about it to ensure you're guided by your heart and your mind at the same time.

Taurus

You are making a strong commitment to love, Taurus, and this is not an easy thing to do. Being with one person develops your heart and your character deepening your ability to love.

Problems are a natural part of this process, and when you feel like things are tough, you'll start to realize just how deeply you're able to love another person unconditionally.

Gemini

Love is in the daily details, and for today, the routine can feel like it's just another day with nothing special to it. But, that's not really true, Gemini.

Remember, it's you who decides how special you want your romantic life to be. You get to decide how deeply or superficially you treat the one you love.

Cancer

Everything improves with love. Romance can show you a side of yourself that you did not know was even there.

When you're falling in love with someone your rose-colored glasses come on and you can see all areas of your life in a warm and wonderful way.

Leo

The love in a family can be so strong that when you are confronted with difficult, trials or tribulations you become closer than ever before.

Your family may not always be perfect, but today's troubles can help you to see how much you truly love each other, even when times are tough.

Virgo

One way to work through communication problems can be to take the lead in the process.

What is your love language, Virgo, and do you know your partners?

Your partner may not always know how to communicate to you in the way that you need, but with time, patience and partnership you can help them learn how.

Libra

Love is an investment of time into yourself and into others.

Every choice you make and every decision you choose to act on, can either move you close together with people you care deeply for, or apart. Select your actions wisely.

Scorpio

What is it you're looking for when it comes to love and romance? You may not even know right now as the hurt and pain from disappointing relationships have caused confusion.

During the next few days be fully present in your love life, even if you're single. Ask yourself, 'Is this what I want? Is this what I need?' And, be honest about your feelings.

Sagittarius

When you hold on to grudges from the past it's so hard to move forward.

Try not to let others become responsible for the things they didn't do. It's hard to heal from heartbreak, Sagittarius, but not impossible. You can do it with time and with a desire to grow no matter what.

Capricorn

Friends can help you to overcome your fears in love. Be willing to let people close to your heart, even if it's just platonic in nature.

Spend time with people who listen and care; don't let individuals who are toxic or hurtful lay any claim to your time and energy.

Aquarius

Love is a work of art, and today you get to be the artist of your romantic life.

Paint a day that brings you hope, and allow yourself to be creative with how your love story is written.

Pisces

Love requires faith, and when you feel disappointed in your relationship, trust that there's a purpose to all that you're going through.

You may not see into the future, but when today is part of the past, your vision will be clear to see how each moment leads you through a beautiful journey of romance.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.