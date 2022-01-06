Welcome to the Weekly One Card Tarot reading for January 10 - 16, 2022. What a great week we have in store!

While it may not be the smoothest of all weeks, it most certainly comes with promise and a set of lessons worth learning. And it's nice to see that the cards aren't delivering doom — thank you, Tarot!

We can look forward to gaining personal insight during this week, and for the first time in a long while, it doesn't feel like punishment.

We all know that we must participate in this game called 'life' and that it's not always easy. But it surely is a welcoming thing to not have to be warned every two seconds of the dread that's to come.

This is a dread-free week. Huzzah!

And so, with great attitudes and the very real idea that 'not everything is bad' we proceed into the new week. Let us affirm that we are good, we are strong, and that we can find our way to the light whenever we so choose.

Weekly One Card Tarot Reading, January 10 - 16, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

You'll be referring to your better judgement this week, as you spend much time on a decision that needs your full attention.

While you may not come to a conclusion at any time soon, the time you spend thinking things through this week will be advantageous to you at a later period. Trust your intuition and feel free to take as much time as you need. The key to the week's success is in your discretion.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

You've been kidding yourself over the last few months, and now your poor judgment has come to bite you in the tush. It's nothing too terrible, but it's a pride-busting experience, as you will metaphorically be eating your words.

What you felt was a mistake only a few weeks ago is now your main source of learning. Take the lessons of the week and make good on them. Learn your lesson.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

You have lost much in the recent past, but still, you remain firmly placed in the idea that positivity awaits. You can hardly believe it yourself. So much gone, yet still you persist. The goodness in life is still there for you, despite what you've gone through.

This week allows you to see that you need to move forward again. You respect the past, but it no longer serves you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

This week brings you a new kind of determination - you know what has brought you to this place, and you recognize that if you made it here, you did something right.

This card implies that you feel confident with your life choices and that you plan on continuing with the same mindset that brought you this success. You stand your ground, and because of this, you succeed.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

This is a week where you pull back and examine what is going on in your life. If you find that you do not trust a certain situation or person, then it is up to you to remove yourself.

You are the boss of you, and you know what's best for you. This is the week where you do some personal 'weeding'. All you wish for is to be yourself, happy and content. This week will act as a stepping stone for this kind of gratification.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

This week will have you way too caught up in office politics. If there is one thing you cannot stand, it's tension at the workplace, and it seems as if that is all there is as of late.

You will stand up to the authorities, and you will be shot down by the very same people. It's a study in futility, and it will anger you. You won't be able to do much about it, and that is what will send you down the road to apathy.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

It's time to buckle down and get your head in the game. This is the week where you practice your craft and study your topics. If you are a student, then hit the books. If you are beginning a new interest or starting a new job, then success is yours for the asking. It's all about the effort you put in. If you try, you succeed. If you are lazy, you fail. It's simple.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

All is well on the homefront this week. This is the time for gardening, for interior decorating, and for planning home-related events.

Parties are encouraged and get-togethers, where friends can share and enjoy meals, are to be expected this week. There's a feeling of joy in the air, and everyone in your life seems to be getting along well. Enjoy the week, it promises to be a very kind one.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Not the best card to receive, but certainly one that can teach lessons. You'll be on the defense this week, as someone from your past may offend you with their ideas and/or nervy attitude.

You have made it known that this person is unwanted in your life, and it appears that you will once again have to stand strong and tell them off. While this isn't your favorite thing to do, you do it well. If severity is required, you've got it down to a science.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

What this brings is so typical of the modern human experience that it will make you laugh — almost. This week is all about financial anxiety.

You aren't worried in particular about having too little, but you are concerned about your spending, or rather, the spending of someone in your family. You don't feel you can go on at this rate, and it will worry you so much that you'll dream about going broke.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

It's almost as if you need to get something out of your system this week. You don't feel like you entered the new year on a good foot, and now you want to make up for that.

This will lead to excess; you may find yourself drinking too much, or overeating to a fault. This week will have you participating in an overindulgent attitude, one that you will, no doubt, be paying for next week.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

It won't be your pleasure, but you will certainly be involved in something that has to do with a legal issue.

There is nothing that will be resolved here, though you will be working on seeing this through to resolution. There's no romance in this week, but clarity, clear-headed decision-making, and effective progress will be made. You will be proud of yourself for your ability to act under duress.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda