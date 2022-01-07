3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Get Exclusive In Their Relationships During Moon Sextile Saturn Starting January 8, 2022

This week should bring in a few eye-opening revelations for many people. We've all come to know that the most direct route for the truth to take is from point A to point B, and what is meant by that is, if we want someone to know the truth, we have to tell them OUTRIGHT. No more passive-aggressive hinting, no more whining until we get noticed.

No. If we want something, especially within the context of our relationships, then we need to come out with it. No more dawdling around waiting for a miracle. It's time to get the nerve to speak up. And that is exactly what we'll be doing, thanks to the confidence builder known as Moon sextile Saturn.

It's time to lay down the law. If your relationship has problems, you may have come to understand that nothing gets better unless you work on it.

You can't just leave it be and hope something happens, because not only will nothing happen — it will go sour. This week kicks our butts and makes sure that we don't become the casualties of our own passive-aggressive behavior.

And so, if it's the exclusivity that you want in your relationship it's not going to happen unless you make it a rule. Saturn is all about rules. So, if you and your partner are thinking of becoming exclusive to each other then someone's going to have to step up and make it law.

Zodiac Signs Who Finally Get Exclusive In Their Relationships During Moon Sextile Saturn Starting January 8, 2022:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Moon sextile Saturn brings revelations in abundance to you, Taurus. You're the mature one in the relationship, no matter who the older one is. What was never spoken about in the past is now the topic of discussion during this day.

And that topic is all about monogamy, cheating, the future, who you are to each other, and what to do about it. You are not into time-wasting. If you are with this person, then they need to commit to you, body and soul.

You are not their owner, but you do demand their loyalty; this is not an open relationship and you're not going to consent to anything but a monogamous, exclusive romance with this person. You feel strong and adamant, and the good thing is that so does your partner. Welcome to Level Two, Taurus. Good luck.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are highly inspired by Moon sextile Saturn, as it's the kind of transit that works so well with your Scorpio style and way of life. You're not into lies, and you don't want to be lied to. Nobody does, but that doesn't mean they don't have to go through it anyway.

You, on the other hand, don't mind laying down the law. You want an exclusive relationship with your person and you let it be known. You explain that you're not into the horrible little surprises that happen when a person is either unfaithful to you or assumes that they have the freedom to be with other lovers.

This is NOT on your agenda. You and your partner will work out a list of rules and regulations, and even if it seems cold and controlling — who cares? This is your life and you do not want it to be lawless.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It takes you a while to get comfortable with a relationship, especially because you can't possibly believe anyone would want to be in an exclusive relationship with you.

It's not that they wouldn't, they would, indeed, but you are way too distrusting and wary of people as you've seen so many of them lie, cheat, and ruin love affairs in the past.

If you are with a person, it has to be exclusive. Now, you have to brooch this topic with your mate; and you will.

You're at the point in your life where you cannot tolerate BS. If someone doesn't want to remain true and monogamous with you, then they need to pack their bags now.

However, your wish is to stay with this person, because you believe if they can commit to exclusivity with you, then you folks will be on your way to bliss. It's going to happen!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda