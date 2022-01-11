One Card Tarot Reading For January 12, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, January 12, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Change is so essential, Aries. So don't fight it.

Remember that when you are walking away from a negative in your life, you are moving toward something new.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Life is about pros and cons, so when you catch yourself worrying about the what-ifs and asking yourself if your faith is strong enough, stop.

You are taking yourself down a road you don't want to go. Review your situation. Think it through. Make a choice, then step back and watch life take over.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Focus on the positives, Gemini. When life is tough now, reflect on happier times.

They will come back to you soon. Everyone has a rough day, and this one will pass quickly.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Trust your inner voice. Sometimes you can ask so many people what they think, which only causes confusion.

Be strong in yourself. You know what you want and need. Have faith in yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Not knowing can feel so scary, but just because you don't know the outcome of a matter does not mean that something ominous will happen.

On the contrary, not knowing is an invitation to act with faith.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

When control over a situation has been stripped from you, it can feel disappointing and unempowering, but think about it positively.

You have been removed from the responsibility. You don't need certain things in your life. This was one of them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Think things through. You might have too many irons in the fire right now, and you'll want to make sure that you focus on one at a time.

If you are feeling overwhelmed, stop. What's a priority? Turn your attention towards that.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

An honest day's work is always worth the effort. So don't let procrastination stop you from doing what you know is essential today.

You might not feel motivated, but the emotions will follow once you start.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Everyone hits a tough patch every once in a while. It's part of the human experience, Sagittarius. So why not a reward yourself with something really want?

If you make your goal, buy yourself a new outfit or a book you've been hoping to read.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Don't be so stubborn, Capricorn. Of course, you want your way, but sometimes the universe has better plans for your time and energy.

It might be saying that you think this is important, but something else will require more of what you have to offer, and for a good reason.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

No one can predict back luck. It just happens.

You might be caught off-guard right now, but this lesson is suitable for growing your character and wisdom. As a result, you will be stronger and more capable than ever before.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You are the manager of your own life.

You might not see it that way, but when you make smart choices and take ownership of your reaction, there's nothing that really can throw you off-guard.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.