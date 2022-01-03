3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 4, 2022

Holy smokes is this day ever chock full of wacky transits for three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on January 4, 2022.

If you're lucky enough to bypass this, consider yourself golden because today we are going to battle. Not even the Moon in Aquarius is going to help us, and that's generally a fairly kind transit.

What we DO have to contend with today is Moon square Uranus, Moon conjunction Saturn, and because we just can't get enough angst, hostility, and confusion we have Moon sextile Mars to make us wish we'd never been born.

Aw, you know I'm just kidding. NOT.

We are looking at a day where nothing goes right, no matter how hard we try. There will be those of us who will try, and those are the folks that will suffer it out. For those who just give up, more power to you. This is the kind of day where it's better to NOT get involved with anything that brings conflict or adversity.

It's a great day to keep your opinion to yourself and to stop yourself before you rock the boat. Those three transits mean business, and when shoved together like that, all we can do is sing, "The sun'll come out - tomorrow..."

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 4, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

One would think that with all of these hardcore anxiety-causing transits, that you would take the lead and just 'hostile' your way through everything, as only you can. The kicker here is that, you will try...oh yes, you'll feel the vibe and you'll make that executive decision to take over and be the boss, and guess what?

No one wants to hear your voice or have you take over their 'anything.' You're actually just trying to help, but between your way of delivering help and the fact that Moon sextile Mars wants you in the thick of it, all you'll end up getting is denied, deprived and disrespected.

You, like everyone else, do not like to be disrespected, oh no, and that may press your hostile button. Saturn's influence makes a fool of you for trying.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Oh goodie, just what you needed, another rough day. So sorry, Gemini, but those cray-cray planets do us; we don't do them, so we're at the mercy of the transits. Your main demon today is Moon square Uranus, which makes sure you get so lost in what you're doing that you end up making extremely poor choices.

This is the day where you need to hold back. You may want to tell someone off. Don't. You may want to fight back.

Don't. Just let this day and all that upsets you roll off your back, like rainwater. You do not need to get involved in someone else's affairs, nor do you need to offer your unsolicited advice. Your words of wisdom won't be appreciated, and you'll end up tired and ignored.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Back to work and so not loving it. That's you, today, which is a far cry from your usual "hi ho, hi ho, it's off to work we go!" attitude. You may have had a little time off, and you may have come to like not doing anything, as opposed to your usual hyper-production.

Now, everything seems to take a thousand years to get done. Moon conjunction Saturn should be on your side, but a-ha! It's not and that's because it's working its dark magic together with Moon sextile Mars.

Mars energy is just not your thing; it takes your vibe down and makes you less productive. It also makes you hostile, and that's not very 'you'. Generally, you're a very fair person, but this day puts a serious damper on your patience and you have no time for anyone.



Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda