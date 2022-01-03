3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall For The Wrong Person During Chiron At A Critical Degree In Aries, January 4 - 6, 2022

When we fall in love with the wrong person, though it may be hard to accept, we do it because we want to.

The truth is, we want love so bad and we want partners to complete us so desperately, that we basically fall for anyone who pays us attention.

We may laugh at others who do such silly things, but the reality is that we are those others. We are the fools who fall in love. And as for the 'wrong person'? Well, let's just chalk that idea up as experience.

What makes a person the wrong person to fall in love with is simply chance, as we certainly do not see them as the wrong one right at the beginning.

So, it's really fair game here that we're talking about. And during Chiron in Aries, we'll be throwing ourselves at all the wrong people, hook, line, and sinker.

With Chiron at a critical degree in Aries, you have what astrologers call The Wounded Warrior experience. This puts us in a position of doing ourselves harm.

It's like we gravitate towards the worst-case scenario while believing it's the best we can do. That gives us the right conditions for falling for the wrong person, which results in wounding ourselves, eventually.

Zodiac Signs Who Fall For The Wrong Person During Chiron At A Critical Degree In Aries, January 4 - 6, 2022

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are about to make a mistake, but you don't know it. Rather than listen to your heart and wait it out, your desperation is what's going to be your decision-maker today, and you will throw caution to the wind to fully believe in someone who is dead wrong for you.

This, of course, is something you won't find out for a long time, but there's a promise here of disaster; Chiron in Aries opens the gates for your desperation and it leads you straight into the mouth of the shark. The last thing you want is pain or heartbreak, but you can't see the signs in front of you when you fall for this person.

They are a menace; an evil thing, and you can't see it. You see them as charming, complete, lovely, but what they really are is your downfall. Avoid!

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The irony about Chiron in Aries, in your case, Virgo, is that you already know that the person you've fallen for is the wrong person for you, and yet, still you persist. It's like you've decided that you just don't care. You feel you have one life to live and if you're to make mistakes, then so be it.

You want to take that chance. You may even have much deeper feelings for this person than you are ready to admit, which is the real reason you stay on...but this faux relationship is doomed...and worse: you're probably with someone else, which means that not only will you go down with the ship when this thing hits the fan, so will the other person in your life.

Meanwhile, the person you fall for? They get to walk away, free and clear. Now THAT's what you call the wrong person to fall for.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!



Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Your problem is that you've built your image up so as to convince everyone around you that you are this wise seer of truths, when in fact, you're a bit of a scared child. You are naive and hopeful, and you can't see trouble when it's right in front of your face.

And guess what? It's right in front of your face, Pisces. You are falling hard for the wrong person and you are simultaneously convincing yourself that this is the rightest person you've ever known.

On any other day, it might be a simple mistake, but Chiron in Aries brings in an element of destiny: if you make this move, you'll suffer the consequences. If you deny the idea that you can make mistakes, you'll plummet into the result of this bad choice. It's time to pull back and assess if this person is really all you've projected on to them? NO.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda