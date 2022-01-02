3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Stabbed In The Back By Friends During The North Node In Gemini, January 3, 2022

Nothing like finding out that you've been betrayed by a friend, eh?

If something like this has happened to you in the past, then you know how it tends to be something you carry around in your psyche for the rest of your life.

We strive so hard to find trust, and when it comes to friends, not lovers, we hold them to an even higher standard.

We believe in them, and putting our trust in these people, we assume they won't hurt us. And yet, they do. Not always, thankfully, but during the North Node in Gemini, you'll see plenty of back-stabbing. What a shame.

So, who gets stabbed, and who does the stabbing on this day? We shall see.

And if you are someone who is planning on destroying a friendship that took years to build, then maybe you should bow out of this plan, because things like this never really work out for the one who does the hurting. Know what I mean?

North Node in Gemini is the kind of transit that pushes a person over to the wrong side. Decisions are all wrong on this day. What you think you know ends up revealing how you made your choices in ignorance.

The duality of this transit is what makes the back-stabber think they are in the right. They are not, and they will cause pain, today.

Zodiac Signs Who Get Stabbed In The Back By Friends During The North Node In Gemini, January 3, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Beware the North Node In Gemini, as it will open your eyes for you and allow you to see who is, at the moment, pretending to be your friend. The person you have placed your confidence in is about to ruin that trust, and you need to be aware of this.

You're very astute, Aries, and you can smell a rat from a mile away, so use those spidey senses now to hone in on who it is in your life that's fully prepared to stab you in the back for their own selfish reasons.

Who is the person in your life, Aries, that you sense may not be all they say they are? If you can feel this out, then you're probably right about them, and you need to get to the bottom of this before they turn the tables on you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What the North Node In Gemini is going to bring you is a revelation; but it won't come the easy way, and unfortunately, it will feel like karma. Here's what happened: in the past, you didn't uphold your word with someone. They started to distrust you, and it's taken them forever to feel comfortable around you again.

Meanwhile, you've been assuming they snapped right back and that they are truly your die-hard friend for life. Alas, they never really came back; they never really trusted you again, so for this person, it's quite easy for them to throw you under the bus, as they feel no obligation to maintain the friendship any longer.

The truth is, they may have wanted this back-stabbing session for a long time, and thanks to the North Node In Gemini, their time has come.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You went and did the typical Sagittarius thing; you naively trusted someone who was so obviously untrustworthy that by the time they come to stab you in the back, all your other friends just roll their eyes over your wanton naïveté.

That moment is now, and you may have sensed it coming, but dumbed yourself down as to not believe it.

With the North Node In Gemini, you'll get first-hand experience of what your denial and naïveté has brought you: a full-on back-stabbing, filled to the brim with the end of a friendship, many embarrassing tears, and that sinking feeling of never wanting to trust anyone again with your friendship or your heart.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda