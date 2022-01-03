3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Turn Toxic During Moon Conjunct Saturn Starting January 4 - 6, 2022

One of the really weird things that happen in long-term relationships is that both parties tend to grow a little bored with the upkeep, and in their laziness, they let things go sour.

If a relationship isn't tended to like a garden, per se, it becomes a stagnant petrie dish, where the only thing that can grow is toxic redundancy.

Say, for instance, your partner is...messy, I mean like, hoarder-messy. You can rant and rail at them for being such a pig, but after a while, when they don't respond, you shrug and let them have their way.

That's called enabling. You allow it to happen. You allow toxicity to become the norm, and that's when things really become the antithesis of why you got together in the first place.

There are celestial transits that enable the enabling, and you'll find this to be especially strong during Moon conjunction Saturn, which starts on the 4th of January.

And while the bad behaviors of a couple may go unnoticed simply because time dulls them down, you'll notice them now during this transit.

The real question is do you care that your relationship has gone toxic, or are you so filled with toxicity yourself that you can no longer tell?

Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Turn Toxic During Moon Conjunct Saturn Starting January 4 -6, 2022

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

In your mind, you've tried and tried; you believe you've said and done all the right things where your romance is concerned, and while you know it's not always going to be a walk in the park, you've tried your best to at least keep the fun alive.

What you're noticing now, due to the influence of Moon conjunction Saturn, is that things aren't as sparkly as you once imagined them to be, yet, you never look to your own self as part of the problem. You blame your partner for the problems within the relationship, and they've started to shut down; they no longer listen because they no longer believe.

You're now in a toxic relationship that is going nowhere fast. The cure is communication. Listen to them, and let them listen to you. Total honesty can save this partnership...if you're still interested.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your partner didn't turn out to be the stellar dream come true that you once that they'd become, in fact, it didn't take very long for the two of you to become an 'old married couple.'

Take the faux glamour and TV-style adorableness out of the 'old married couple' idea, and what you're left with is a toxic bunch of snooze.

It's as if you left the relationship a long time ago and now your presence exists as the bill-paying partner living in a lonely home filled with regrets.

Moon conjunction Saturn may not help this, as it sort of shines the light of this toxic nothingness in your face, which is seriously depressing.

Now you and your partner can look forward to ignoring each other round the clock while telling the world that your romance is 'the best thing ever.' Really?

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Nothing like complaining so much about your partner, only to shrivel up in feelings of guilt for even having those thoughts.

Yes, there are problems, and yes, this person is, in your opinion, the worst there is, but you still love them and you're still trying to see what's good in them. Because there has to be some good in them, right? Isn't that why you got together, to share your mutual goodnesses?

And here you are today, wracked with meaningless guilt and drowning in the toxicity of what the relationship has become. Moon conjunction Saturn shows you everything you were trying to deny, and this could be the tipping point; it's now or never. Either the two of you make a firm resolution to mend the damage, or you both sink into the tar pit, together.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda