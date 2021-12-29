3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 30, 2021

With our waning Moon in Sagittarius and at the same time sextile Pluto, we are looking at making a very big deal out of something that is either meaningless or trivial.

This combo really plays with the heads of human beings, as they are the only species that goes out of their way to feel bad about things that don't require feeling bad.

Say for instance someone invites you to a New Year's Eve party. You say you'd rather stay home because you don't want to be out there on the road, but your friend can't understand this, and so they decide to make a huge big deal out of your rejection of their offer.

Before you know it, this person declares an all-out war on you and makes sure you feel the pain of their wrath. Now, was any of that necessary, realistic, or even slightly understanding? Nope. And that, my friends, is how this day is going to be rough.

Misunderstandings made into monuments.

Let's also mention the fact that we have Mercury conjunction, Pluto, to help the hostility reach its glorious peak. What this means is that not only will there be an outrageously stupid misunderstanding, but it will come with nasty words and irrevocable statements. Good day to stay home, not answer the phone, and stay away from the computer.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 30, 2021:

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Oh how you'd love to have a beautiful day with your mate; in fact, you've planned on this day for quite some time. Just a day of hanging out, being yourselves, not taking anything too seriously. Until of course, you, in your comfortable state of mind take the liberty of saying something that your partner doesn't agree with. At first, it's no biggie. Who cares?

That's what couples do. They politely disagree; no war is needed. But no, not your partner. Your partner is determined to ruin the day for you. First goes the vibe, then goes that communication, and if they get their way, the last thing you'll be able to hold on to is hope. Nice ending to the year. NOT.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What may become apparent to you on this day is the idea of waste. That means time wasted, energy wasted, and waste, itself. Because it's the end of the year, you are feeling reflective, but you're also concerned for the planet, the future.

You're in one of those humanistic moods where you want things to go right, and you're not all that keen on praying for the comet to hit.

You want a good future, but Moon sextile Pluto paints a picture of a bleak scenario, and you can't get it out of your head.

Where you should be chilling and enjoying your time off (if you have some), instead you'll be creating dystopian fictions in your mind, all day long.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

There's a very good chance that the root cause of your day's misery will be familial. It looks like you are the one that is being blamed for something.

You might not be in the mood to get together with family this year, and that seems to offend just about everyone. Not exactly your plan, in fact, your plan was to rest, maybe even sleep... all day long. That's all you really want: rest.

But nobody cares what you want, and this is your family! They want you to perform what they believe is your duty, meaning, show up, serve food, make them laugh, yada yada. What makes this a rough day is that you're going to concede to them.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda