3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 30, 2021

While tomorrow is the last official day of the year, today offers the last chance to settle things with our past, and for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on December 30, 2021, this is great news.

Once again today we will move through the Mercury-Venus conjunction helping us to speak on those things we’ve reflected or learned about in our relationships.

Even if currently single, our relationships often provide points of clarity that no other aspect of our life can.

They help us learn our worth, reflect on what wounds we still carry, and ultimately mirror where we’re at with ourselves.

Today there is something to clear up and settle before we move more closely into our new beginning tomorrow.

Usually, Venus Mercury brings big declarations in terms of love, feelings, and even truth.

This means that it’s the perfect time to share how we truly feel, but it’s also a time when others will be sharing theirs with us too.

With Venus still retrograde today does bring about positive shifts, but it may be more about speaking on feelings we’ve had rather than new ones we suddenly develop.

This is common though in terms of feelings because for most we hold back out of fear of rejection or because we worry about what is next once we speak on them.

But with the Mars Saturn sextile still in effect there is a confident determination both in us and in finally speaking up and having those conversations no matter how intimidating they once seemed.

The moon is still in Scorpio but will shift into Sag just before midnight prompting us to believe that better really does exist if only, we have the courage to pursue it.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 30, 2021

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today’s energy brings a shift from just thinking about love to those relationships in which it truly feels like you belong thanks to your eleventh house being lit up by Mercury and Venus. While love is always an important focus for you, when it takes on the energy of truly representing a shift in how you live and how valued you feel it moves from just a feeling into an action.

Jupiter is now in your sign for the next few months which means that you’re experiencing a time of immense growth and expansion. Part of this shift for you though will be in making sure that you’re speaking up on your needs and wants for a relationship. While you’ve got what this love thing is all about, early on you do tend to borderline on being a martyr for your relationships.

Or at least keeping quiet about your needs out of fear of not having them met. But things are different now. Both with Venus Rx and the conjunction today, you are encouraged to speak on the past but only so that you can help the future become better.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

In a similar way as Pisces, you’re the eleventh house of community and belonging is being hit by the Moon being in Scorpio today. With Mercury and Venus in your first house, today offers more clarity on how you’ve held your own self back in terms of life and relationships. This is never an easy awareness to have but when we have fears or we let our ego rule our actions and thoughts, then what we end up doing is self-sabotaging the best things in life.

Sometimes as a Cap you tend to hang on to what didn’t work out in the past. Because you are so work orientated in your life when something doesn’t work out no matter what you do you tend to internalize it using it as an excuse to keep from trying in the future. But part of your work during this Venus cycle has been to realize that things not working out is a fact of life. It doesn’t mean it’s a reflection on us or our ability to do anything.

Things have to not work out, end, or even lead to break-ups so that we can learn and then eventually do better. Allow your focus to believe in the next chapter today. To see that everything that’s come before has actually been a steppingstone leading you to this moment and then Cappy, seize your happiness. No matter what you have to do.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Being in your feelings isn’t always the easiest thing. Sometimes the depth and scope of all you feel can overwhelm you. Just because it doesn’t feel like you can find solid grounding or a guarantee while the Moon is in your sign doesn’t mean that you’re falling apart. Sometimes it’s those moments you’re actually coming together. Don’t be so worried about what you have to let go of or release during this time.

Don’t fight those feelings that are pointing you towards your greatest lesson learned and destiny. As the deep-water sign that you are it’s important to look towards the light even when you feel surrounded by darkness. You have to choose where you stay. And sometimes those things that we think feel good ultimately are those that are hurting us in the long run.

Take that step outside of the box you thought you had to live in and see that once you do the world, life, and even love become filled with possibilities. Don’t worry about hurting the feelings of others but instead make sure you put priority on your own. Call it like you see it and remember that the purpose of all of this is for you to learn just how amazing you are.

This is the foundation of that new chapter you’re heading into and with many of you moving into a relationship year, it’s about time you spoke up because that is the only way we finally receive what we deserve.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.