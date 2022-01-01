Love Horoscope For Sunday, January 2, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 2, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, January 02, 2022.

Aries

Love is often found when you're least looking for it, Aries.

Today, you can find love in the most unusual way, and when you're not even looking for it. Today brings positive opportunities for meeting the right person at work.

Coupled? You or your significant other may receive good news at work that involves some financial gains.

Taurus

Good luck comes your way, and you may find that your faith and hope in love are restored. A possible reconciliation can take place for couples whose marriage is in jeopardy.

This is a great day to look for marriage retreat opportunities, marital counselors or to pick up a book on the topic of love and healing that provides some spiritual advice and guidance.

Gemini

Commingling assets is not an easy decision to make, but with the Sun and Venus being conjunct in your sector of shared resources it may feel right in timing. It's good to have a discussion with your partner about how assets will be handled as a team.

Be sure to consult with a financial advisor to ask any tax or legal questions or consider a pre or post-nuptial to protect any interests you may have when moving forward in this process.

Cancer

Any red flags that are present in your relationship may trigger strong responses from the people in your life who care about your happiness.

While the Sun conjuncts Venus in your sector of commitments, the tension between family members and a significant other may arise purely out of a desire to be protective.

Leo

Do you and your partner have a love song that you share? Today's perfect for creating a mix of songs that you'd love to dedicate to your love. Make a song list to dance beneath the stars to during the next Full Moon.

Single? Use the day to catch up on organizing your favorite photos, song playlists, and update your dating profiles including your social media.

Virgo

Are politics and religion a triggering topic?

Today, it's best to agree to disagree to give yourself time to decide if these are deal-breaker.

While it's hard to avoid discussing things that you feel passionate about, some people's minds will not be changed with arguments or facts if it does not connect to their own values.

Libra

Is your home a place that you feel happy and good in? The day is perfect for dedicating energy to making simple improvements to the esthetics.

With the Sun in your sector of home and family conjunct Venus the planet of beauty, start with visual things that bring you joy — family photos, place light or pale pink hues in spots that foster the mood of love and romance set by the front door or entranceway.

Scorpio

Some complex problems can be worked out without too much fanfare while the Sun and Venus transit your communication sector. You are able to be seen and heard more readily by your mate.

This is a great time for you to explore compromises that feel right for your relationship.

Sagittarius

The luxuries of life draw your attention, and if you are lucky, you may be the fortunate recipient of a lavish gift or a date that makes you feel spoiled and loved by your partner.

It's a wonderful day to go shopping for an engagement ring if you are in the market for one and have not picked one up yet.

Capricorn

What type of support do you need from your partner? Today, ask for it and you may be pleasantly surprised to receive it.

From making a tough decision on educational pursuits or if you have a desire to pursue a type of career goal, today's Sun and Venus relationship in your sign support luck in love that manifests in a positive way.

Aquarius

Today, exercise caution when it comes to love, money, and making any long-term plans.

You may not see important details today, and it's easy to assume that a situation is favorable when more information is needed. Ask clarifying questions and if you have a hunch something is off or to wait, heed it.

Pisces

What do your friends think about your love life? You may hear news or advice from well-intentioned individuals who see into your situation.

While unsolicited opinions are tough to hear, don't push their words aside without some consideration. People who see into your life are worth their weight in gold, and when they are honest about their thoughts and feelings, it's priceless.

