3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 26, 2021

A Half Moon in Libra brings hope and promise on this day, though we are also working with Moon trine Pluto, which can put a damper on all those good vibes.

This is the kind of day where you start out feeling like the world is your oyster, and by the end of the day, you just want to grill that oyster on the hottest fire you can create.

We're looking at the effect of major realizations and what they do to our present reality. This means that during this time, we might 'figure something out'.

This knowledge may be very upsetting and we may feel stuck or trapped. The feeling of "I can't get out of here!" will be prevalent today. And we will feel as though we got ourselves into something we might not necessarily be able to get out of.

We may also feel like there are arguments just waiting for us to jump into, and we definitely won't want to get involved in that drama. Still, this day holds the kind of engagements we don't want to be a part of, so we can expect to be doing much of what we don't want to do, during this time.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Whatever happened yesterday is still alive and thriving today, and it is not good. Some bad blood was spilled, so to speak, and there was never a stopping point; the argument of yesterday is still going on, and honestly, you're tired of it.

You somehow made the choice to stand up for your own opinion, knowing it would bring out the monster in someone else, and now you're paying the price for being you.

All you did was stay true to yourself, but that wasn't good enough for that person and now, as Neil Gaiman might write, "It's War, Shadow. WAR!" This day is a royal pain in the butt for you all because someone (in your family) simply cannot accept you as you are.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This is the day where you watch your health, Virgo. It's time to take things seriously, and you, of all people, know that you have been doing just the opposite. What makes this day rough is the fact that you don't feel well, and you know it's your own fault.

You have been indulging in way too many things, as recently as so many others have been doing as well, but in your case, you really do have to at least TRY to maintain your healthy status.

And when you feel bad, you treat others like they are your servants, meant only to entertain or serve you. Nobody likes it when you're sick because they care for you, but don't treat them like they are less than you. It will work against you.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The reason this is a rough day for you is for the same reason that any day might be rough for you: you have a partner that is a complete mess and you don't know if you can handle them any longer.

Did you have a wonderful life with them? Yes, but it certainly hasn't lasted, and now it appears that they are getting much, much worse in terms of their temperament and their egomania.

You didn't sign on for this! Sure, you wanted the love and you knew there would be a compromise, but this? This shipwreck of a romance? What your love life has turned into is a joke, and on this day, you find it humorless and without hope.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda