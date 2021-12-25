Your horoscope for the week of December 2, 2021, to January 2, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs at the close of the holiday and through the New Year.

Here it is folks, the last week of the year and the crossover into the much anticipated 2022.

It has to be a good year, wouldn't you agree? This last week may take us through the entire range of emotions, as some will feel sad and melancholic, while others will be so oblivious and light-hearted that they will hardly know we've just ended one very hard year.

This week we will experience the influence of Moon sextile Saturn, Moon conjunction Mars, Mercury conjunction Pluto, and all while the Moon is in Sagittarius.

As mentioned before the entire range of human emotions is right here, and your sign of the Zodiac will determine how you'll react, and what you'll get out of it.

We do have Moon square Jupiter at this time, and that may help to balance out any wild egomaniacal mayhem we might get into as we cross into the new year.

So, yes, there will be mayhem, but there will also be fun, hope, laughter, and an amazing sense of something good about to happen. It's all good!

Horoscope For The Week Of December 27, 2021 - January 2, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'll be enjoying the benefits of all the alone time you could ever wish for during this week, Aries.

It's what was needed, plus it gives the people in your life the knowledge that you need your privacy, and that this is not a bad thing.

You have fought for this time off, and you choose to spend it alone, getting into creative works. Let your freak flag fly high this week. You deserve it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There are times when being everyone's best friend wears you down, and this week is one of them.

While you always want to keep the party going, you will definitely be running into a few old friends this week that want only to bring everything down.

And who will they be turning to in their hour of despair? Why, you, of course, Taurus. Get ready for being cornered: the sob stories are a 'comin your way.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

OK, it's the last week and you've got some serious decisions to make. The number one of them is how you can demand respect in business, in the near future.

You don't want to drop down in pay, yet you've not been able to get what you feel you want out of your employer - and it looks like they forgot the holiday bonus package, too, this year.

This week gives you plenty of time to figure out how to get more money in the coming year.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This is a week where you are absolutely encouraged to get into your self-care routine and enjoy whatever moments of peace and relaxation that you can get.

Looks like you have some intense and positive things coming your way at the start of the new year - this week can be all about taking it easy.

You know it's only going to get better, so why not take it down a notch before the true festivities begin.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week could be one of those make or break weeks where you come to a major decision in your life.

You are pulled by two things: the love in your life, and your career. Love is going well, but your career seems to have nose-dived into the abyss and you don't know what to do to jumpstart it again.

Well, use the energy of this last week as an impetus to start planning your recovery. Your career IS important, and don't let it slip into the void, Leo.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are just about ready to call it quits on your present relationship, yet you don't know what to do about it.

Something's gotta give, as they say, and the truth is you are really feeling romantic and somewhat nostalgic.

You may make the mistake this week of talking about an old love to your present mate - bad idea. Don't concern yourself with making someone else feel bad simply because you do.

Take care of yourself, and all else will fall into place.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Some think of the past during this week, but you are one hundred percent invested in thoughts of the future. You're a good worker and an excellent business person, and you want more of that in the future.

Take this week to list your priorities and then make a realistic effort to accomplish the tasks on the list. What means most to you in the coming year, Libra? List these things so you attempt to realize them all.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You, too, will be getting back in touch with old friends, and this meeting may bring with it a new kind of inspiration for you. Someone in your life has turned to creating, and they want you involved.

This may be musical or literary, and your talent is needed here, even if to simply consult. You are lauded this week for your intelligence and should you so choose, you could start an entirely new career based on your ideas and your discerning eye.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are going to put the pressure on yourself during this last week of the year. You can't wait to get it all over with, in fact, as this time of year is always a huge 'waiting game' for you.

Unsatisfied with the amount of product you've put out this year, you will stand back and assess what exactly you can do to bring more in, next year.

This week is about planning, focus and promising yourself to do better in the year to come.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This last week is a royal bore to you. The idea of going out on New Year's Eve feels so obligatory and inauthentic, that if you had your way, you'd stay home, sip champers all night, and watch something awful like Housewives of Whatever, or Bridgerton.

Of course, you have a partner who is the life of the party and they'll need you on their arm, so I guess you'll have to grin and bear it. Cheers to a night of pretending you like it, Capricorn. The new year is coming, and that is when you'll shine shine shine.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'll be taking the melancholy route this week, as the memories are just going to be pouring on in.

This is never your best week, and there are a lot of memories to deal with. You'll be remembering those who are no longer with you and past relationships that had a chance but never went anywhere.

You feel deep love this week, but also profound heartache. It's going to be OK, Aquarius. Promise!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

It's time to collect yourself, Pisces, and what's meant by this is that you've been holding on to a secret for a while, it probably has to do with your love life, and if expressed out loud, it may just end up destroying what you have.

Do yourself a favor. Work this out inside your mind. You are not going to end your relationship so don't tempt things. Keep your thoughts to yourself, because what comes out of your mouth this week, and it could hurt someone you love. Be careful, ok?

