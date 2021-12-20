3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 21, 2021

With the Moon in Leo, Sun in Capricorn, and the Moon Opposition Pluto on this day, we can almost guarantee that there's going to be an ego-driven upset occurring today. Whether it comes in the form of a ridiculously overblown argument with a friend or partner, or it something trivial and meaningless, like getting into an argument over the price of a ceramic mug for some folks, this day is going to be all about the face-palm.

It's December 21st and all you can think about, at this point, is getting this year over with already. We're in that final round-up, and everyone is on edge; it's like a countdown that extends from minutes to weeks, and every last second feels like drudgery and waiting.

This day holds frustration for many. The good part is that it's really just a social anxiety kind of day, meaning, nothing really terrible is about to happen. What is happening on this day is a whole lot of "I'm right, you're wrong, go away now."

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 21, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What you want seems to be so easy to grant, and yet, everyone you know seems to be laughing at your request, as if you really aren't valid in wanting just about anything.

It's a real ego test for you today. So, why on earth is no one listening? Even your partner, at home, has 'better things to do.' Ordinarily, you wouldn't care, but you woke up this morning feeling like you could 'better the world' with your very good thoughts, and yet, here you are, hearing the sound of crickets, every time you open your mouth to speak.

Is it just that everyone is preoccupied? Yes, Gemini, they are. This day has everyone living inside their own mind, and as much as you'd like to donate to the good cause nobody's listening.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Communication is off today, so don't bother trying to dig deep and explain lofty and profound thoughts to anyone, and even though you're totally in the mood for a deep convo. You're not going to get it today. Today is one of those days, Scorpio, where you are one zillion percent intellectually unsatisfied; it's as if everyone around you is from a different planet — the shared language is just not there.

This could set you off and put you in a deep funk if you don't get a grip. Face it. Today is not the best day to release your amazing idea, nor is it the day you can expect anyone to either care or want to hear what you have to say. Stick it out; you'll get your turn.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's a rough day for you because you're just not in the mood to play today. This whole 'waiting for the year to end' thing has started to feel more like, 'how many shows on Netflix can I binge before going out of my mind?'

It's enough, you want January to arrive already, and even though January holds no special promise, it's a helluva lot more interesting to you think of a beautiful, exciting future than to exist in this redundant holiday 'bliss' that everyone seems to be so into.

"Just get it over with" is your weak-but-realistic battle cry today. Tomorrow will be better, but today is, to you, the perfect example of how the holiday season is actually a total farce. Very Sagittarius of you to think that way.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda