3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 20, 2021

Monday asks us to step up and take action, and this is a beautiful gift for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on December 20, 2021.

After the Full Moon in Gem and Venus turning Retrograde it might seem like things are over, but really, they are just beginning.

For many zodiac signs, this astrology marks the beginning of actively putting plans in place to set up the future that we struggled to create all year.

At any time, we always have the option to embrace change, however, it only comes when we no longer make excuses about why we can’t.

Sometimes we need to be pushed to see that the fears we are holding onto about the future are those we created ourselves.

Monday, December 20 has a very different energy to it that feels clearer, simpler, and more focused.

It’s not that we still don’t have lessons to learn during Venus Retrograde or the last Saturn Uranus square next week, but we are feeling more determined to move ahead in our lives.

While the Sag/Gem axis ending is a big part of that, we also saw Chiron turn direct yesterday as well.

Chiron is the asteroid that is known as the wounded healer reminding us that we have to heal ourselves first before we take on the wounds of others.

Whenever we see endings in cycles, we are more apt to take on changes in our own lives but with Chiron now direct many of the lessons we’ve been caught within suddenly become clear.

Today is a relatively active day in the skies with two different transits in addition to the ongoing Pluto Venus conjunction and Saturn Uranus square.

Sun sextile Jupiter helps us to lean into our curiosity to discover what it means leading us to follow our hearts more and to feel we’d rather try than never know.

Mercury trine Uranus means that surprising news or unexpected conversations will likely take place.

Together it’s a day to embrace the new and to take the steps to not just let it happen but to actively create it.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 20, 2021:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

As the moon moves through your zodiac sign today you will be asked to sit with your feelings, especially those that you may have recently try to avoid. With the current astrology affecting your seventh house strongly you will be focusing more on your relationships.

This is because of Venus in Cappy moving through her retrograde which means you’ll be examining your feelings about your relationship in terms of stability and value.

Monday may be a day where you feel clarity but also a deeper emotional understanding of what is behind that.

There’s quite a bit happening during this time for you with Jupiter in Aqua and the Full Moon in Gem hitting your twelfth house of secrets and eighth which is all about transformation. Today, though rather than looking at your life or feelings from the perspective of others, you’ll be looking at it from your own.

This is all part of a bigger change in that you no longer are making decisions because of what others think or feel but solely based on you. Enjoy the clarity that comes today with knowing your own truth because that will be what guides you forward.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Even though you normally get an energy boost around Sag Season the news today is that Chiron has recently turned direct in your zodiac sign. This means that you will feel more confident in yourself and also less judgmental on what brought you to this point in your life.

Feeling guilt, shame or even regret is something that can often weigh you down and prevent you from making moves in your life. But with this transit and the moon in loving and family orientated Cancer you will be at peace with how things are.

This will also likely shed some more light on how you actually got to be you. While you are usually action-orientated, this transit has allowed you to go deeper into your own healing and close up some of those wounds that have tugged on your heart. This means that today represents a whole new point of your journey.

After the Gem Full Moon hits your third house of communication and Venus Retrograde lighting up your tenth house of ambition and career, you’re going to be entering a powerful time of your life.

This means that you’ll be speaking up more and internalizing less. It also means that because so much peace has been made with your past that you will feel bolder in creating the future that you truly want.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It’s time to celebrate. You are entering such a strong period of manifestation in your life. It’s been a big year of lessons for you and it’s important to make sure you allow yourself time to rest and truly sink into the reality that you are now living.

This differs from the past in every way possible so making sure to fully receive and be aware of how different it is will be important during this time because the one thing that can ruin our future is expecting it to be like our past in any way. Today’s astrology hits strongly on your fifth, twelfth, and sixth with transits moving through Cancer, Gem, and Cappy.

This really brings the focus on health, secrets, and the sense of joy that you have for your life. When we think about the twelfth house of secrets being activated it’s not just things that others keep from us but sometimes it’s that shadow side of ourselves that is louder than we think it is.

With these three being part of astrology today take it as an invitation to see if there’s anything in your shadow side that’s preventing you from fully embracing the joy of the present situation and moment, you’re in.

This also ties to health because while it deals with our physical self it also is a part of our mental and emotional health. Look for ways you can embrace your own shadow more today so that you can fully step into the light.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.