3 Zodiac Signs Who Meet Someone New During The Moon Sextile Uranus Starting December 21, 2021

Out with the old and in with the new, says the old expression that somehow always seems disrespectful.

Yet, this is based on the principle of change, if we are to receive, we have to make room for those gifts to come to us.

We must make a conscious effort to rid ourselves of whatever negativity lurks in our hearts, minds, and lives, so that we can, indeed, live in the light.

The less mental-emotional baggage we carry around, the easier it is to let new people in.

When we free ourselves from our past, we walk into the future where all is possible. Moon Sextile Uranus brings us this hope, this possibility, but it comes at a cost, and that cost is perseverance.

Stick with everything that you're doing now to better yourself. Never give up on yourself, but above all, know that if you draw to you a person whom you may at one point called 'partner' or 'lover' then do yourself a solid by manifesting someone worthy of your time and your attention.

Moon Sextile Uranus will bring someone new to you, use your powers of magnetism to attract the right one this time.

Zodiac Signs Who Meet Someone New During The Moon Sextile Uranus Starting December 21, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're going to meet someone new, around December 21, during Moon Sextile Uranus, and it's because that is exactly what you want to happen.

Now, your focus is laser tight; you know the kind of person you want and need in your life, down to the molecule practically.

You are no stranger to the Law of Attraction and if it means you have to spew out ten thousand affirmations today, then so be it. You will have the person you want.

You could float alone on the heady desire of it all, which is almost greater than the thrill of knowing this really is going to happen to you. You wanted it, Aries, you manifested it. Knock, knock...

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There is no doubt that if you're a Taurus and you read the headline of this blog, you knew that you'd be mentioned here. Voila! Here you are, mentioned.

You're going to meet someone new and it's exactly the thing you don't need right now, in your life. Your home life, aka romance, is doing REALLY well, and the last thing you need is temptation.

OK, Taurus, if you really don't want to be tempted, then why are you showing up at places where you know there's going to be plenty of temptation?

You are going to meet someone new and they are going to fascinate you. Really, Taurus? Really?

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're going to meet someone new during Moon Sextile Uranus and that's because you absolutely cannot imagine it coming true.

This transit would like nothing more than to surprise you and jolt you a little when it comes to what you think you know.

You feel like you're the person who is above it all; you're not a monster about it, but meeting someone new isn't this do-or-die situation to you. You are nonchalant about meeting people as it is, and romantically, you never really put too much faith into new people.

You feel that it takes time to know a person and that you're not in any hurry to build your friend's list. And then bang, zoom — Moon Sextile Uranus finds you curious as to who the new person is...

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda